Dec. 2025 Native Aspirations Meeting

The monthly Native Aspirations meeting was held on Monday (12/1/25) here in Warm Springs. Holiday events and initiatives were on the agenda including mention of the prevention craft party December 18th at the old school gym, the Papalaxsimisha Family Craft event on December 14th at the Simnasho Longhouse. NDN Night Out on Monday December 15th and the Recreation Car Light Parade on Thursday December 11th. The 49th annual Christmas Bazaar is Saturday the 13th at the Warm Springs Community Center.

Warm Springs Tobacco Prevention is hosting a holiday house decoration contest and Furnishing Hope is doing a Christmas Decoration event for Families this Friday at the Warm Springs K8 Academy.

Other announcements included the relaunch of the Sri Ponya Podcast, the United Way Laundry Truck that’s in the works, and the December 15th – one day LIHEAP energy assistance opportunity with NeighborImpact for income eligible households.

New wellness staff that will be focused on Diabetes Prevention shared that the old school gym is open Monday thru Thursday 8am – 8pm and 8-5 on Fridays.

The Central Oregon Health Council announces the have more than 285 thousand dollars in health grants.

Behavioral Health is hosting a Community Healing Gathering on December 17th at the Old School Cafeteria from 8 til 4. There was also a reminder for folks who may find the holidays stressful or all the activities overwhelming at times, to be sure and take care of themselves in whatever way works best. Holiday stress is a real thing and can be a challenge for folks dealing with grief. It’s important to take time to stay balanced and take care of yourself and your family during the busy holiday season.

Plans this week were to do shopping for the Jolly Jamoboree Youth Gift Giveaway ahead of the holidays. Monday and Tuesday December 15th and 16th 9am – 7pm – Parents/Guardians can shop for gifts for their children at the Old Elementary Gym. Gifts will be grouped in age categories to help with the shopping experience. Children need not attend.

