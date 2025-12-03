Youth Calendars – Dec 2025

Families have a lot of things to keep track of this month including school and youth programming, sports and holiday events.

KWSO has the details about a lot of the calendar items to help you keep track.

The latest Warm Springs K-8 Academy Eagle Nest Newsletter is out and you can access it HERE

The Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club is open after school through December 19th and then will be closed for Christmas Week December 22nd-26th. The club will be open 8am – 5pm the week after Christmas except they will close at noon on New Year’s Eve and be closed on New Year’s Day January 1, 2026. Find their newsletter HERE

At Warm Springs ECE – they follow the CTWS Tribal Holiday Schedule. Head Start Programs will be closed Christmas Week but Daycare classrooms will operate that week. Here is the ECE December 2025 Newsletter