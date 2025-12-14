KWSO Calendar for Mon., Dec. 15, 2025

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Human Resources Department is having an Employee Christmas Spirit Week this week. Today is Christmas Hat Day or you can wear your most festive accessories. Tuesday is Candy Cane Day – wear anything that has stripes. Wednesday is Christmas Character Day. Thursday is Ugly Sweater Day. Friday is Christmas Pajama Day. If you have any questions or you would like to share your participation photos – email HR@wstribes.org.

Today is Late Start Monday for all 509J students. Schools will open 2 hours later than normal.

The Community Center gymnasium is closed today. There will be no Buffalo Skywalkers basketball. The weight rooms will be open.

NeighborImpact’s Energy Assistance Program will open a new cycle today. Applications for the Home Energy Assistance Programs will be available today only, in person and online. Eligibility will be determined by household size and gross income and you need to be a resident of Crook, Deschutes, or Jefferson Counties or the Warm Springs Reservation. You can stop by the Family Resource Center here in Warm Springs and get an application from Dot Thurby. You can return the completed application at any time however keep in mind that applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis.

Tribal Council will meet today. On the agenda at 11am is a discussion on health insurance plans/prices for 2027 and at 1:30 Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise Workshop in Chambers.

The Health & Welfare Committee meets today from 9am until noon at the clinic. The Education Committee will meet from noon to 2:30 at the Wyam Youth Center. Both committees meet twice monthly on the 1st and 3rd Mondays.

Warm Springs Health & Human Services is having its annual Jolly Jamboree youth gift giveaway today and tomorrow. It will be open 9am to 7pm both days in the old elementary gym. A parent/guardian must pick up the gifts. Children do not need to attend.

The Wyam Youth Center offers evens for youth and families weekly. Tutoring and games are available every day – starting at 3 on weekdays and at noon on the weekend – followed by activities. Activities at 5:30 as well – Mondays its Kids Movie Night, Tuesday it’s Drawing and Painting Night, Wednesday is Arts and Crafts, Thursdays are Movie Night and Friday is Open Mic. Saturday there is a Roblox Party at 2 and a Youth Dance at 6pm. Sunday at 2 – watch some NBA.

Warm Springs community members are welcome to fill containers with free drinking water every Monday at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

At the Behavioral Health Center every Monday is a Women’s Talking Circle from 11-12:30 and the Adolescent Alcohol & Drug Education Court Program at 4:00. These are for current clients – find out more by calling 541-553-3205. Naimuma Wellbriety Group meets Mondays at 5:30 at the Smurf Village PSH and it’s open to all.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Christmas NDN Night Out is this evening in the Community Center gym. A traditional Christmas dinner will be served at 5:15 followed by social dancing, drummers’ jam and family fun games starting at 6:15.

High Desert Education Service District, Best Care Services, and Family Resource Center are partnering to provide a winter celebration for families with young children, birth to five years old. This social event is an opportunity to meet the specialists from High Desert ESD and other families with young children. High Desert ESD provides services through specially designed therapies at no cost for children who have special needs. The winter celebration will have crafts, cookies, and a visit with Santa. It’s tomorrow (Dec. 16) from 5-6 pm in the Jefferson County Middle School Cafeteria.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center is having its 2nd annual salsa contest in honor of Veterans on Wednesday (Dec. 17). Bring your favorite salsa to compete or just stop by to try them. It will be held from 11am to 1pm in Pod A.

Warm Springs Prevention is hosting a Christmas Craft Party on Thursday (Dec. 18) 6-8pm at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym.

Warm Springs Prevention is doing a holiday house decorating contest. To be eligible to win prizes, you need to submit your address by Friday, December 19th at 5pm. All participants will receive a gift. Contact Gavin Begay at 541-615-0119.

The 12th Annual Warm Springs Cougars Christmas Co-ed Basketball Tournament is coming up January 1-4 at the Community Center. The first 4 teams for 8 & under, first 6 teams in 10 & under and first 6 teams in 12 & under get free entry until December 19th. For Interested teams, coaches and players can contact Austin Greene at Warm Springs Recreation.

Anyone interested in using the campus pavilion or the old school cafeteria needs to sign up to use it by contacting Isaac George at the Family Resource Center. You can call 541-553-1078.