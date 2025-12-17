KWSO Calendar for Thu., Dec. 18, 2025

The CTWS Employee Christmas Spirit Week theme today is Ugly Sweater Day. Friday is Christmas Pajama Day. If you have any questions or you would like to share your participation photos – email HR@wstribes.org.

Warm Springs Tribal Court needs jurors scheduled for today to check in between 8:30 and 9am.

The Madras Community Food Pantry will be open today from 10 to 1. It is located at 370 SW Culver Highway.

The Life Raft Pantry is located in Maupin and serves the surrounding areas by providing food at no cost to the community. Located 401 5th Street in Maupin, The Life Raft Pantry is open Thursdays from 10AM – 3PM. The Dufur School Pantry is open to students and community members Thursdays from 4:30-6:30pm in the Home Ec Room at Dufur School. Bring your own bag. And the Neighbor-to-Neighbor Food Pantry on Emigrant Street in Wamic is open on the first and third Thursday of the month from 1-4pm.

Thursdays Warm Springs Behavioral Health host the group “On Second Thought” at 4:00 and an Embodiment Practice Group with Dr. Tam from 4-5:30. Wellbriety Book Study is Thursdays at 5:15 at the Smurf Village PSH.

Warm Springs Prevention is hosting a Christmas Craft Party this evening from 6-8pm at the old Warm Springs Elementary Gym.

The 12th Annual Warm Springs Cougars Christmas Co-ed Basketball Tournament is coming up January 1-4 at the Community Center. The first 4 teams for 8 & under, first 6 teams in 10 & under and first 6 teams in 12 & under get free entry until tomorrow (Dec. 19). For Interested teams, coaches and players can contact Austin Greene at Warm Springs Recreation.

Warm Springs Prevention is doing a holiday house decorating contest. To be eligible to win prizes, you need to submit your address by tomorrow (Dec. 19) at 5pm. All participants will receive a gift. Contact Gavin Begay at 541-615-0119.

A memorial and stone setting for Margaret Suppah will be held on Saturday, December 20th. The stone setting will begin at 8am at Simnasho Cemetery, followed by a giveaway, meal, name giving, first kill & first catch ceremonies. All are welcome.

The Community Health Education Team and Wellness of Warm Springs Jewelry Making with Anita Davis workshop is scheduled for Monday December 22nd 8am – 5pm and Tuesday December 23rd 9am – 4pm at the old Warm Springs Elementary School Cafeteria. Supplies and Snacks will be provided.

The Maternal Child Health or MCH program at the Health & Wellness Center offers car seats for each new child born, home visits, prenatal and postpartum support, and breastfeeding support. Clients can also have assistance with car seat installation checked with Sheryl Lopez at community health. If you are IHS eligible you can call 541-553-2352 or stop by the MCH Office in the Community Health side of the Clinic in Warm Springs.