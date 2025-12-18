Jack-Knifed Truck closes Highway 26

12/18/25 7:30am

Snowy road conditions may have contributed to an accident this morning involving a truck on Highway 26 near milepost 92 on the Warm Springs Reservation.

Emergency responders are working to clear a lane to reopen the highway at least partially at this time. Wet snow is falling at that location.

Highway 26 Northbound traffic is blocked at the intersection with Highway 3 in Warm Springs. Travelers can choose to use Highway 3 as an alternate route.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the North Oregon Cascades for additional wet snow accumulation and gusty winds until 10am this morning.

If you are traveling over mountain passes, be prepared for winter driving conditions and check https://tripcheck.com/ so you can know before you go – in planning your travel route.