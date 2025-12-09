KWSO Calendar for Wed., Dec. 10, 2025

Seasonal vaccines are available at the Warm Springs I H S clinic. Flu vaccine is recommended for everyone age 6 months and older. RSV vaccine is recommended for infants, pregnant women and elders. Vaccine clinic hours are daily from 9:30-11:30am, except on Wednesdays and daily from 1:30-3:30pm. Appointments are not necessary.

The Jefferson County Senior Center is serving free meals for seniors 60 and older today at noon.

Social Dance Classes are held Wednesdays from 3:30-5pm in the Community Center Aerobics Room. Classes are open to all ages, and no sign-up is required. If you have questions, contact Deanie Johnson at Culture & Heritage.

The Free Food Market at the Madras Community Food Pantry is open on the 2 nd and 4 th Wednesday of the month. It will be open this afternoon. Signup begins at 4:00 and doors open at 4:30. It’s located at 370 SW Culver Highway.

At the Behavioral Health Center every Wednesday, they offer a Parenting Class, Adult Anger Management Class and Men's Focus Group. These are for current clients and you can learn more by calling or stopping by the BHC. Also on Wednesdays is an Alcohol & Drug Education class with Frank Smith at 10am in the old cafeteria, and the Recovery on the Rez Group from 5:30-7pm at the Smurf Village PSH – both of those are open to all.

Warm Springs Recreation’s “Bluey” Family Christmas Carlight Parade is tomorrow (Dec. 11). Lineup will start at 4 at the old elementary, judging is at 5 and the parade starts at 6 and will go down to the Community Center. Families, please make sure that kids who are along the parade route stay on the curb and out of the road for safety reasons. And folks participating in the parade should throw candy and treats to the curb so kids don’t have to enter the roadway in the dark.

Warm Springs Tribal Members should make sure the Vital Statistics has their current address and contact information. If you got your October-November distribution checks – you should be fine. If you did not – you should reach out to Vital Stats. Tribal Council approved a financial distribution of $600 that will go out with the December per capita and pension distributions on Friday (Dec. 12). You can email VitalStats@wstribes.org and request an address change form. Vital Stats reminds everyone that it is important to keep your information up to date not only for distribution purposes, but for services in general.

Central Oregon Veterans Ranch will host Claus, Paws, and Community at the Ranch on Saturday, December 13th, a holiday gathering designed for veterans and their families to connect, celebrate, and enjoy a variety of community-driven activities at the Ranch’s 19-acre property located between Bend and Redmond. Street Dog Hero will be on-site with adoptable rescue dogs for a meet-and-greet and potential adoptions. And a local women veteran’s organization will host a clothing swap during the event. The event will also include holiday photos with Santa, a bonfire and s’mores roasting station, complimentary snacks and beverages and an ornament-making station. The Ranch encourages veterans of all eras—as well as their families and close friends—to attend. Space is limited. Veterans and families who plan to attend, or who wish to reserve a spot for the ornament-making station, should RSVP by emailing MichelleG@COVranch.org.

A holiday gathering for youth and families will be held on Sunday, December 14th at the Simnasho Longhouse from 3-7pm. Activities will include ornament making, holiday crafts, beaded gifts, crafty holiday cards and a family photo booth. Dinner will also be provided. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

CHET/Wellness of Warm Springs invites folks to make jewelry for the holidays with Anita Davis. Stop by the old school cafeteria Sunday, December 14th from noon to 5, Monday, December 15th 4-8pm and Tuesday, December 16th 4-8. Meals, snacks and beverages will be provided.

Wednesdays from 6-7:30 through December 17th – there is Youth Drumming and Singing Practice for ages 10 – 17. This is at the old school cafeteria. This is a drag, alcohol and Gang Free Class from Warm Springs Prevention.

Warm Springs Health & Human Services will hold its annual Jolly Jamboree youth gift giveaway on December 15th and 16th. It will be open 9am to 7pm both days in the old elementary gym. A parent/guardian must pick up the gifts. Children do not need to attend.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center is having its 2nd annual salsa contest in honor of Veterans on Wednesday, December 17th. Bring your favorite salsa to compete or just stop by to try them. It will be held from 11am to 1pm in Pod A.

Warm Springs Prevention is doing a holiday house decorating contest. To be eligible to win prizes, you need to submit your address by Friday, December 19th at 5pm. All participants will receive a gift. Contact Gavin Begay at 541-615-0119.