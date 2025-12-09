KWSO News Tue., Dec. 9, 2025

The Warm Springs Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating Jasmine Graybael Ortiz. Jasmine was last seen by her family leaving her residence on December 5th, 2025, at approximately 8:30PM. Jasmine was reported to be wearing a black jacket with fur around the hood and either black or red sweatpants or Grinch pants, with black boots. Jasmine reportedly left with Eddie Jones in a light colored SUV possibly a Jeep grand Cherokee. Eddie is wanted by the US marshals and is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information regarding Jasmine’s whereabouts please contact the Warm Springs Police Department @ 541-553-1171. Reference case # 2501236

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs remind Tribal Members that a combined December check for: for Per Capita, Senior Pension, and the Tribal Council Approved $600 Distribution to Membership will be in local Warm Springs PO Boxes this Friday (Dec. 12, 2025). Checks that have out-of-town addresses will be held at the Vital Statistics Department at the Tribal Administration Building on Friday until 3:45pm. This will allow Tribal Members who live outside of Warm Springs the opportunity to come pick up your check versus waiting for it in the mail. After 3:45pm on Friday – those checks will be taken to the post office. Anyone from out-of-town who needs their check held past that 3:45 cut off time can contact Vital Stats to let them know what you would like done. Their number is 541-553-3252 or email vitalstats@wstribes.org.

Strong Gusty winds last night blew through Central Oregon. A high wind warning ends this morning but you can still expect some gusty winds this afternoon. Above normal temperatures will continue today with some light rain and those breezy conditions. Heavy rain remains in the forecast through tomorrow for parts of Western Oregon and Southwest Washington who are also facing the threat of flooding. Along the coast and other local waterways that are prone to flooding, flood watches and warnings are in effect. If you travel to these areas, be sure to drive safely with heavy rain creating decreased visibility, extra water on the road, and slippery conditions. Also – if you encounter a flooded area – turn around and don’t drive through water.

Although temperatures are mild here in Central Oregon – the winds last night are a reminder to residents to be prepared for winter storms and possible power outages.

Before a storm strikes, make sure your home, office and vehicles are stocked with the supplies you might need. Make sure farm animals and pets also have the essentials they will need during a winter storm. Know how to dress for varying degrees of cold weather.

Your primary concerns at home or work during a winter storm are loss of heat, power and telephone service and a shortage of supplies if storm conditions continue for more than a day. In either place, you should have available:

Flashlight and extra batteries

Battery-powered NOAA Weather Radio and portable radio to receive emergency information

Extra food and water such as dried fruit, nuts, granola bars and other food requiring no cooking or refrigeration.

Extra prescription medicine

Baby items such as diapers and formula

First-aid supplies

Make sure you have enough firewood or an alternate heating source if electric heat is all you have.

Make sure alternate heat sources are properly ventilated to prevent a fire

Extra pet food and warm shelter for pets

Review generator safety: Never run a generator in an enclosed space

KWSO weather for Central Oregon – Light rain, breezy, and above normal temperatures continue today