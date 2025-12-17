Power Outage Impacts UPDATE

12:30pm Wednesday, December 17, 2025

UPDATE

Pacific Power & Light reports downed power pole resulted in power loss shortly after 3am today. The Warm Springs Agency Subdivisions are all impacted as is the Highway 26 corridor, although Campus businesses and offices do have power. Power is not expected to be restored until later this afternoon.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices impacted by the power outage will remain closed today. Tribal offices with power are releasing employees this afternoon. BIA offices are also closed today.

Due to the power outage – the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy is closed today. All other 509J schools are on schedule.

Indian Head Casino will remain closed today and will reopen tomorrow at 9am.

Indian Health Service will close at 2pm this afternoon. IHS will be using their alternate phone numbers today.

There is a High Wind Warning in effect until this afternoon 4pm. Widespread damaging wind gusts of 50-70 mph are forecast across much of the Northwest today, according to the National Weather Service.

The wind has brought down tree limbs and has scattered debris across roadways in some locations. The wind and rain may dislodge rocks from steep embankments along roadways so motorists should use caution especially before daylight.

Photo behind Indian Head Casino courtesy of Wubs Stevens