KWSO Calendar for Fri., Feb. 27, 2026

The Range & Agriculture Committee meets this morning from 9 to noon at the BNR Cougar Den. They are scheduled to meet twice a month on the 2nd and 4th Friday.

The Food Bank at the Warm Springs Commodities warehouse is open today from 10am to 1pm.

The Mountain Star Resource Bus will be in Warm Springs today providing diapers, wipes & other supplies for families who are registered with their program. It will be parked at the Community Center from 10:30-2:30 today.

Every Friday, Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center has a Relapse Prevention Group for current clients at 11am. In the afternoon, a Wellbriety Group Therapy meeting is held from 4-5pm and open to the public.

Friday is Senior Lunch Day in Warm Springs. Free meals for elders 60 and older are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Wellness Center dining room.

Free meals for seniors 60 and older are served every Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday at the Jefferson County Senior Center at 860 SW Madison St in Madras from 12-1.

The Tribal Courthouse will be closed for monthly service this afternoon from 3-5:00. During this period, individuals should contact dispatch for any emergencies. For non-urgent matters, leave a voicemail or email the court at court@wstribes.org. They will respond to all inquiries when the office reopens on Monday.

The Metolius Friends Food Pantry is open to all on Fridays from 4-6pm at 575 Hood Ave. You do need to bring your own bags.

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church is inviting people to join them for worship this Sunday at 10am. Rev. Michael Wilson will be preaching, and coffee hour will follow.

Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Days at Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort are offered on the first and last Sunday of each month. Tribal Member discounts include free admission for day use, half off of all cabana rentals, 25% off all food purchases and 10% off of pool house store items. The next Tribal Appreciation Day is coming up this Sunday (Mar. 1) from 11am to 7pm.

As part of the Wyam Youth Center’s new youth art & food market, they will be hosting a market once a month with a different theme and all community members are invited to shop from local youth led businesses. They are now accepting vendors for their Lucky Charm Indigenous Youth Market on Sunday, March 8th. If you are under the age of 24 and interested in vending contact the Wyam Youth Center through their Facebook or Instagram pages or send an email to wyamyouthcenter@wscat.org.

The Warm Springs Warriors 3v3 youth coed basketball tourney is scheduled for March 14-15 at the Community Center. 6 & under, 8 & under, 10 & under and 12 & under teams will play on Saturday. The 14 & under and High School teams will play on Sunday. The fee is $50 per team. Entries are due March 10th. For more information contact Turina 971-204-5504.

The Community Health Program is having an Elder’s Fair on March 25th 9am to 3pm in the old school gym. There will be bingo & raffle prizes for participants from 10am until noon, and at noon a lunch will be provided in the old cafeteria. Dr. Morgon from OHSU will provide education on brain health, psychosis, aggressing & wandering in older adults with dementia from 1:30-3. Vendors or anyone wanting more information can contact Shawnetta Yahtin 541-553-2352, extension 6288.

Anyone interested in using the Community Center facilities including the social hall or the pavilion should complete a building use request that can be picked up at the Recreation Office. Call 541-553-3243 if you have questions.