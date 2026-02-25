KWSO Calendar for Wed., Feb. 25, 2026

It’s “Wear Pink Wednesday” today at Warm Springs ECE. The Head Start Positive Indian Parenting class is today at noon.

Tribal Council will meet today. On the agenda this morning – Warm Springs Timber, High Lookee Lodge and Warm Springs Economic Development Corporation. This afternoon – Range & Agriculture Committee, Fish & Wildlife Committee – Off Reservation and Fish & Wildlife Committee – On Reservation.

The Dental Department at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center will do sealants & SDF for youth ages 15 and under today from 10am to 4pm, first come first served.

Today at the Behavioral Health Center, Parenting Class meets at 11am, Adult Anger Management Group is at 3 and Men’s Focus Group is at 4. These are for current BHC clients. There’s also an A&D Education Group with Frank Smith at the old school cafeteria at 10 this morning and that is open to all.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Warm Springs Senior Center dining area. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. Folks can join the seniors for lunch – it’s $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

Seniors age 60 and older can get free meals Wednesdays at noon at the Jefferson County Senior Center in Madras.

The Water Control Board meets today from 1:30 until 4 in Conference Room #3 at the Tribal Administration Building. It meets monthly on the 4th Wednesday.

The Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union at Madras High School will meet today during lunch in Mr. Kollen’s class (room 17).

The Warm Springs K8’s Native American Student Union for 6th, 7th & 8th grade students will meet today from 3-4pm in the Community Room.

Social Dance Classes are held Wednesdays from 3:30-5pm in the Community Center Aerobics Room. Classes are open to all ages, and no sign-up is required. If you have questions, contact Deanie Johnson at Culture & Heritage.

Warm Springs Tribal Court will have Jury Duty Orientation today at 4pm at the Tribal Courthouse.

Today is the Free Food Market at the Madras Community Food Pantry, located at 370 SW Culver Highway. Signups will begin at 4 and doors open at 4:30

The annual Sweetheart Baby Fair is today from 5-6:30pm at the Community Center. The event will include a Little Tykes Regalia Fashion Show for walkers up to age 5, a family photo shoot, crawler race, a light meal, raffles and prizes. Plus there will be resource booths with information about services for young children.

Cascades East Transit will be in Warm Springs for a Transit 101 and pass enrollment pop-up event tomorrow (Feb. 26) from 10:30-2:30 at the old school cafeteria. Staff will help riders sign up for passes, learn to use the new payment system, ask questions about service changes, and even learn to ride the bus with an onsite CET travel trainer. Everyone is welcome.

A Flat Wapas (Yarn Bag) Making Class taught by Eileen Spino will be held for the next three Thursdays starting this week from 5:30-7:30. Some prior experience is required. Supplies are provided. The registration deadline is today at 5pm. Contact Angela Smith to register 541-553-3331, extension 412.

The Branch of Natural Resources & OSU Extension are hosting an information session and discussion about juniper trees tomorrow (Feb. 26) 5-7pm in the old school cafeteria. Dinner will be provided.

The Courthouse will be closed for monthly service this Friday (Feb. 27) from 3-5PM. During this period, individuals should contact dispatch for any emergencies. For non-urgent matters, leave a voicemail or email the court at court@wstribes.org. They will respond to all inquiries when the office reopens on Monday.

Listen to KWSO tomorrow night for Madras White Buffalo basketball. The Madras girls are hosting Estacada. You can hear the varsity game live on KWSO. Tip-off is at 7. The Girls Basketball team invites all boys and girls CBL players from Madras & Warm Springs to be recognized during halftime of the Varsity game tomorrow.

Warm Springs Economic Development Corporation is accepting applications for two Board of Directors positions (one Tribal Member and one non-member). Letters of Interest & Resumes of applicants interested in serving on the Board should be submitted no later than 5pm on Wednesday, March 4th. They can be dropped off or mailed, addressed to WSED CEO 4202 Holliday Street, PO Box 1186 in Warm Springs or emailed to Jim.Souers@wstribes.org.