KWSO Calendar for Mon., Feb. 23, 2026

Today is Late Start Monday for all 509J students. Schools will open 90 minutes later than normal.

Warm Springs K8 Eagles Wrestling has a meet at Sisters Middle School today.

The Hydro Panel Facility in the Industrial Park is open today for free drinking water. Warm Springs community members can stop by between 8am and 5pm to fill their containers.

The Timber Committee is scheduled to meet this morning from 8:30-noon at the Forestry Admin Office and the Land Use Planning Committee from 1:30-4:30 in the Cougar Den at Natural Resources. Both committees meet twice monthly on the 2nd and 4th Mondays.

Senior Fitness Class at the Senior Center is every Monday and Thursday morning at 10:45 with a lunch for participants after.

There’s a food sale fundraiser today for Preston Tom to attend the JUNO Awards in Ontario, Canada. They will be selling deer meat stew, fry bread & a drink from 11am until 2pm at the old school cafeteria.

Warm Springs K8’s Winter Sports Banquet is tomorrow (Feb. 24) in the gym. Athletes and their families who participated in boys/girls basketball and wrestling are welcome to join for cake & refreshments.

The Dental Department at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center will do sealants & SDF for youth ages 15 and under this Wednesday (Feb. 25). It’s from 10am to 4pm, first come first served.

The annual Sweetheart Baby Fair will be held on Wednesday (Feb. 25) from 5-6:30pm at the Community Center. The event will include a Little Tykes Regalia Fashion Show for walkers up to age 5, a family photo shoot, crawler race, a light meal, raffles and prizes. Plus there will be resource booths with information about services for young children.

The Warm Springs Warriors 3v3 youth coed basketball tourney is scheduled for March 14-15 at the Community Center. 6 & under, 8 & under, 10 & under and 12 & under teams will play on Saturday. The 14 & under and High School teams will play on Sunday. The fee is $50 per team. Entries are due March 10th. For more information contact Turina 971-204-5504.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is now scheduling tax appointments. You can pick up a tax packet anytime, but you do need to set up an appointment to have your taxes done. Call 541-553-3148. Most refunds will be delivered by direct deposit or other secure electronic methods like prepaid debit cards or digital wallets. That means you should have a bank account where your tax refund can be deposited and be sure to have your banking information when you file your taxes. The Community Action Team is the blue building on campus. Tax appointments are on Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 9th.

Coach Bonita Leonard at the Community Wellness Center has workouts Monday, Wednesday & Friday from 6-6:40am. On Tuesday & Thursday there are classes at noon and 5pm. She is also available for 1-on-1 training during work hours. For more information call 541-553-3243.