KWSO Calendar for Sun., Feb. 22, 2026

Today from 11am to 7pm is a Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort. Tribal Member discounts include free admission for day use, half off of all cabana rentals, 25% off all food purchases and 10% off of pool house store items. Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Days at Kah-Nee-Ta Hot are offered on the first and last Sunday of each month.

Youth sports camps are held every Sunday in Warm Springs. The free camp offers agility training and open gym time for all youth ages 9-18 and will be held Sundays through April 19th from 12:30 to 2:30 in the old elementary gym.

Warm Springs community members can fill containers with drinking water for free every Monday at the Hydro Panel Facility – which you will find next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. It’s open Mondays from 8-5.

A food sale fundraiser for Preston Tom to attend the JUNO Awards in Ontario, Canada will take place tomorrow (Feb. 23). They will be selling deer meat stew, fry bread & a drink from 11am until 2pm at the old school cafeteria.

Thrive Central Oregon can help connect people to local resources they are looking for – such as housing, healthcare, basic needs, benefits assistance, employment and more. There are many resources in Central Oregon, but they can be difficult to access alone. They have drop-in hours in Warm Springs and Madras once a week. Tuesdays they are available at the Warm Springs Housing Authority from 9am-noon and 1-3pm. Thursdays they are at Jefferson County Public Health 10am until 3.

The Branch of Natural Resources & OSU Extension are hosting an information session and discussion about juniper trees. It’s on Thursday, February 26th 5-7pm in the old school cafeteria. Dinner will be provided.

Papalaxsimisha is hosting an Information Sessions by Salish Kootenai College on Monday, March 2nd. There will be a session at noon at Madras High School Native Home Room and at 5:30pm in the Wyam Youth Center.

Warm Springs Economic Development Corporation is accepting applications for two Board of Directors positions (one Tribal Member and one non-member). Letters of Interest & Resumes of applicants interested in serving on the Board should be submitted no later than 5pm on Wednesday, March 4th. They can be dropped off or mailed, addressed to WSED CEO 4202 Holliday Street, PO Box 1186 in Warm Springs or emailed to Jim.Souers@wstribes.org.

Madras High School’s 8th Grade Family Night is coming up on Monday, March 16th 5-6:30pm with dinner provided. It’s a chance to learn about classes, academic programs, athletics, extracurricular activities, meet teachers and staff and get familiar with the school. All 8th grade students and families are invited.

The Bash In Simnash Rodeo will be held Saturday, April 18th in Simnasho. Events are bull riding, wild horse race, breakaway, mixed broncs, and team roping plus ribbon roping, a 2+1 wild horse race, min bulls, junior & senior cold races and a war hoop contest. Contact Aja 541-460-8008 for more details. There’s also going to be a Bronc Riding School the day before – on Friday, April 17th. To sign up for that contact Cooper Dewitt 520-604-6854.