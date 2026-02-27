KWSO Calendar for Sat., Feb. 28, 2026

Funeral Arrangements for Cyrille Mitchell – Monday (Mar. 2) will be a private dressing at 8:30am. They will leave Autumn Funeral Home at 10am and go to the Agency Longhouse where there will be a viewing at noon. Burial is Tuesday (Mar. 3) at sunrise. They will leave from the longhouse to Dry Creek Cemetery at 5am.

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church is inviting people to join them for worship this Sunday at 10am. Rev. Michael Wilson will be preaching, and coffee hour will follow.

This Sunday is Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort. Tribal Member discounts include free admission for day use, half off of all cabana rentals, 25% off all food purchases and 10% off of pool house store items. Tribal Appreciation Day is tomorrow from 11am to 7pm.

Youth sports camps are held every Sunday in Warm Springs. The free camp offers agility training and open gym time for all youth ages 9-18 and will be held Sundays through April 19th from 12:30 to 2:30 in the old elementary gym.

Warm Springs Economic Development Corporation is accepting applications for two Board of Directors positions (one Tribal Member and one non-member). Letters of Interest & Resumes of applicants interested in serving on the Board should be submitted no later than 5pm on Wednesday, March 4th. They can be dropped off or mailed, addressed to WSED CEO 4202 Holliday Street, PO Box 1186 in Warm Springs or emailed to Jim.Souers@wstribes.org.

A series of Tai Chi classes will start on March 20th and go through May 1st in Warm Springs. Classes will be Fridays from noon to 1 in the Community Center aerobics room. All skill levels are welcome at no cost.

Free Warm Springs Spay & Neuter Clinics for cats and dogs are coming up April 11th & 12th and will be done at the Roads Building – next to the rodeo grounds entrance. To register visit https://firstnationsvet.com/warm-springs-nation.

High Lookee Lodge is looking for photos to be displayed in the Hospice Room that bring the beauty of our lands, waters, people and place to the space. 10 photos will be selected and the artists given small payments. Each image will be transferred to a canvas and the original returned. You can bring a photo to High Lookee Lodge or email a digital copy to Fay.Hurtado@wstribes.org. For more information call 541-553-1182. The deadline for submissions is May 30th.

Thrive Central Oregon can help connect people to local resources they are looking for – such as housing, healthcare, basic needs, benefits assistance, employment and more. There are many resources in Central Oregon, but they can be difficult to access alone. They have drop-in hours in Warm Springs and Madras once a week. Tuesdays they are available at the Warm Springs Housing Authority from 9am-noon and 1-3pm. Thursdays they are at Jefferson County Public Health 10am until 3.