KWSO Calendar for Sun., Mar. 1, 2026

Funeral Arrangements for Cyrille Mitchell – Monday (Mar. 2) will be a private dressing at 8:30am. They will leave Autumn Funeral Home at 10am and go to the Agency Longhouse where there will be a viewing at noon. Burial is Tuesday (Mar. 3) at sunrise. They will leave from the longhouse to Dry Creek Cemetery at 5am.

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church is inviting people to join them for worship today at 10am. Rev. Michael Wilson will be preaching, and coffee hour will follow.

This Sunday is Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort. Tribal Member discounts include free admission for day use, half off of all cabana rentals, 25% off all food purchases and 10% off of pool house store items. Tribal Appreciation Day is tomorrow (Mar. 1) from 11am to 7pm.

Youth sports camps are held every Sunday in Warm Springs. The free camp offers agility training and open gym time for all youth ages 9-18 and will be held Sundays through April 19th from 12:30 to 2:30 in the old elementary gym.

The Warm Springs Johnson O’Malley Committee’s next scheduled meeting is on Tuesday, March 3rd 5:15-8pm in conference room at the Tribal Administration Building. Meetings are held on the first Tuesday of each month. If you need to contact the JOM Committee email JOM@wstribes.org.

A series of Tai Chi classes will start on March 20th and go through May 1st in Warm Springs. Classes will be Fridays from noon to 1 in the Community Center aerobics room. All skill levels are welcome at no cost.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is scheduling tax appointments. You can pick up a tax packet anytime but you do need to set up an appointment to have your taxes done. Call 541-553-3148. Most refunds will be delivered by direct deposit or other secure electronic methods like prepaid debit cards or digital wallets. That means you should have a bank account where your tax refund can be deposited and be sure to have your banking information when you file your taxes. The Community Action Team is the blue building on campus. Tax appointments are on Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 9th.

Free Warm Springs Spay & Neuter Clinics for cats and dogs are coming up April 11th & 12th and will be done at the Roads Building – next to the rodeo grounds entrance. To register visit https://firstnationsvet.com/warm-springs-nation.

Coach Bonita Leonard at the Community Wellness Center has workouts Monday, Wednesday & Friday from 6-6:40am. On Tuesday & Thursday there are classes at noon and 5pm. She is also available for 1-on-1 training during work hours. For more information call 541-553-3243.

Until further notice from 6pm to 6am the Warm Springs Police Department’s non-emergency dispatch number 541-553-1171 will be unavailable. For non-emergencies you can contact 541-384-2080. For all emergencies, call 911.