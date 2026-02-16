KWSO Calendar for Tue., Feb. 17, 2026

Tribal Council has “Water 101 Workshop” on their agenda today.

Thrive Central Oregon can help connect people to local resources they are looking for – such as housing, healthcare, basic needs, benefits assistance, employment and more. There are many resources in Central Oregon, but they can be difficult to access alone. They have drop-in hours in Warm Springs and Madras once a week. Tuesdays they are available at the Warm Springs Housing Authority from 9am-noon and 1-3pm. Thursdays they are at Jefferson County Public Health 10am until 3.

The Warm Springs Commodities Food Bank, located at 4217 Holliday Street in the Industrial Park, is open 10 until 1 today.

The Madras Community Food Pantry at 370 SW Culver Highway is open 10-1 today.

Today is Senior Lunch from noon to 1 at the Warm Springs Senior Building.

The Jefferson County Senior Center in Madras will serve lunch today for folks 60 & older.

Warm Springs Community Health Program has a hand sewing circle that meets every Tuesday at noon in the I H S atrium. Lunch and supplies are provided for participants. For more info contact Charlene 541-553-2352 or Charlene.Moody@wstribes.org.

The NeighborImpact Mobile Food Pantry will be open at the Culver High School Ag Shop Parking Lot this afternoon from 3-4.

Community meetings to learn about a reservation-based drone testing site opportunity with Zipline have been scheduled for this week. Warm Springs Economic Development is seeking community input. The meetings will be 6-8pm this evening at the Seekseequa Fire Hall, tomorrow at the Agency Longhouse and Thursday at the Simnasho Longhouse. Light dinners will be provided.

The Warm Springs K8’s Native American Student Union for 6th, 7th & 8th grade students will meet tomorrow (Feb. 18) during the lunch period the Community Room.

The Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union at Madras High School will meet tomorrow (Feb. 18) afterschool in Mr. Kollen’s class (room 17).

With a theme of “Her Power, Our Resilience,” Black History Month at Central Oregon Community College includes community forums tomorrow at noon and 4:30 p.m. at COCC’s Madras campus. The forums will explore the importance of Black History Month and highlight the relationships among communities in Madras, Warm Springs and surrounding areas. They include a display of African and Black historical artifacts and an engaging drum-making workshop. Both forums feature the same content. The forum is free and open to the public, with registration required. Visit the event calendar at cocc.edu.

Warm Springs Prevention will present Opioid Information & Narcan Training on Thursday, February 19th 6:30-8pm in the old school cafeteria. Food & Drinks will be provided.

The Warm Springs Youth Council will have a meeting with the Governor’s office on Saturday, February 21st from noon to 2pm at the Wyam Youth Center. They will be discussing a project and funding opportunity for Oregon Tribal Youth Councils. Lunch will be provided. All youth ages 14-24 are welcome to join.

Youth sports camps are held every Sunday in Warm Springs. The free camp offers agility training and open gym time for all youth ages 9-18 and will be held Sundays through April 19th from 12:30 to 2:30 in the old elementary gym.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is now scheduling tax appointments. You can pick up a tax packet anytime but you do need to set up an appointment to have your taxes done. Call 541-553-3148. Most refunds will be delivered by direct deposit or other secure electronic methods like prepaid debit cards or digital wallets. That means you should have a bank account where your tax refund can be deposited and be sure to have your banking information when you file your taxes. The Community Action Team is the blue building on campus. Tax appointments are on Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 9th.

Coach Bonita Leonard at the Community Wellness Center has workouts Monday, Wednesday & Friday from 6-6:40am. On Tuesday & Thursday there are classes at noon and 5pm. She is also available for 1-on-1 training during work hours. For more information call 541-553-3243.

Applications are being accepted for a Managed Care Program Intern to work within the Community Health Program. Applicants must be between 18-24 years old and have not completed their high school diploma or GED. Learn more and apply by contacting Laurie Harrer 561-329-7873 or LHarrer@coic.org.