New Tenino Housing Block

Warm Springs Housing Authority is putting finishing touches on some of the new housing units that have been constructed in the Tenino neighborhood. The new homes on Kalama Lane will see some of the first units completed around mid-April. There are 10 single family units. Four at 4-bedrooms and Six are 5-bedrooms.

There is also a housing project on Kuckup & Oitz Loop. A total of 14 two-bedroom single family units are being built. Five units are complete and occupied with nine more being planned.

Families seeking homeownership can contact the Warm Springs Housing Authority at 541-553-3250.

Eligibility for these new homes is: Tribal Member; 1st time home buyer; income eligible. The income eligibility is based on the HUD matrix, which uses 80% of the area median income.