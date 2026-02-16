The 2026 Oregon PRIMARY ELECTION is coming up May 19, 2026 with the last day to register to vote or change party affiliation April 28th. The last day for elected incumbents to file for their same office is March 3rd and the last day for non-incumbent candidates to file is March 10th.

To vote – you must be registered… To register to vote in Oregon, you must be: A U.S. citizen, A resident of Oregon, & 18 years of age. You can register to vote ONLINE . You will need to provide an Oregon driver license, permit or ID card number issued by the Oregon Driver and Motor Vehicle Services Division. You can also register at your county clerk’s office.

For the May 19th primary election – Locally, in Jefferson County Nonpartisan Offices on the ballot will include:

Jefferson County Commissioner, Positions #1 & #2

Jefferson County Treasurer

Jefferson County Sheriff

Jefferson County Clerk

Jefferson County Assessor

As of Sept 15, 2025 there are 17,571 registered voters in Jefferson County.