KWSO Calendar Mon., Feb. 16, 2026

Today is President’s Day. It’s a federal holiday. There is no school. Most offices in the Tribal Organization are closed.

Warm Springs Sanitation Drivers will be working their regular routes today. Please ensure all residential totes are set out at the end of the driveway, and assist family members or neighbors as needed.

A Language Immersion School for 3 & 4 year olds will open at the Presbyterian Church tomorrow (Feb. 17). They will be taking 8 students for the program which will offer language immersion in all 3 languages throughout the day. Limited seats are available. Call 541-553-3290 for any questions.

Community meetings to learn about a reservation-based drone testing site opportunity with Zipline have been scheduled for this week. Warm Springs Economic Development is seeking community input. The meetings will be 6-8pm tomorrow (Feb. 17) at the Seekseequa Fire Hall, Wednesday (Feb. 18) at the Agency Longhouse and Thursday (Feb. 19) at the Simnasho Longhouse. Light dinners will be provided.

The next KWSO Community Advisory Board meeting will be Friday, February 20 at 10:30am at the Warm Springs Media Center. On the Agenda: Update on Funding, Information Ecosystem Assessment, Our 2026 Focus, Input & Feedback Discussions. The annual meeting is open to the public.

Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Days at Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort are offered on the first and last Sunday of each month. Tribal Member discounts include free admission for day use, half off of all cabana rentals, 25% off all food purchases and 10% off of pool house store items. Included in your day pass is – use of all 7 pools and cold tubs, mini golf, pickleball, basketball, bocce ball, spike ball, 4-square volleyball and interactive video games. The next Tribal Appreciation Days are coming up Sunday, February 22nd and March 1st. Kah-Nee-Ta also offers daily Tribal Member discounts and amenities for day and twilight passes, cabana rentals, Spa Wanapine, overnight lodging, the Tribal Picnic Pavilions and Tribal Bathhouse. Call 541-553-1112 for more information.

The Dental Department at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center will do sealants & SDF for youth ages 15 and under on February 25th. It’s from 10am to 4pm, first come first served.

Warm Springs Economic Development Corporation is accepting applications for two Board of Directors positions (one Tribal Member and one non-member). Letters of Interest & Resumes of applicants interested in serving on the Board should be submitted no later than 5pm on Wednesday, March 4th. They can be dropped off or mailed, addressed to WSED CEO 4202 Holliday Street, PO Box 1186 in Warm Springs or emailed to Jim.Souers@wstribes.org.

Applications are being accepted for a Managed Care Program Intern to work within the Community Health Program. Applicants must be between 18-24 years old and have not completed their high school diploma or GED. Learn more and apply by contacting Laurie Harrer 561-329-7873 or LHarrer@coic.org.