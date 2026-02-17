Surveyors working on Schoolie Flat Water Upgrade this week

Indian Health Service, the Confederated Tribes of Public Utilities Water and Wastewater Department and surveyors will be out on School Flat this week, beginning Wednesday, February 17, 2026.

Collaborative work has been happening to upgrade the Schoolie Flat water system. Indian Health services designed and constructed the original 3 inch water system in the 1970’s to support the 12 residences at that time. There are now over 40 homes on the Schoolie Flat water system and that growth means current infrastructure in place, is not able to keep up.

The last upgrade that occurred was in 2012 when the Beaver Creek water system failed to meet EPA regulations. The Simnasho/Schoolie Flat water well system was relocated to highway 26 and the W-100 road. The project cost approximately $1.5 million dollars which include a new 100,000 gallon surge tank, 3.3 miles of water main and a small radio telemetry system.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has made bottled drinking water available to Schoolie Flat residents, with concerns about the quality of tap water. Needs for daily home use will be addressed with an upgrade to the system as well as ensuring water resource access in the event of wildfire in the area.

Surveying will be taking place this week as part of the system upgrade effort. The Branch of Public Utilities wanted to make sure residents and the public are aware. Please be mindful and secure your pets to avoid any harm to pets or humans. On site workers will have access to pepper spray to avoid confrontation with unruly dogs.