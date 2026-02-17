KWSO Calendar for Wed., Feb. 18, 2026

Warm Springs K8 Middle School students have the Oregon Battle of the Books at the Performing Arts Center today. The K8’s Native American Student Union for 6th, 7th & 8th grade students will meet today during the lunch period in the Community Room.

At Warm Springs ECE today it’s Wear Pink Wednesday! Head Start Positive Indian Parenting class is today at noon.

On today’s Tribal Council agenda is an Energy Workshop.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Warm Springs Senior Center dining area. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. Folks can join the seniors for lunch – it’s $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

Seniors age 60 and older can get free meals Wednesdays at noon at the Jefferson County Senior Center in Madras.

COCC Black History Month community forums are being held today at Madras Campus at noon and 4:30 p.m. The forums will explore the importance of Black History Month and highlight the relationships among communities in Madras, Warm Springs and surrounding areas. They include a display of African and Black historical artifacts and an engaging drum-making workshop. Both forums feature the same content. The forum is free and open to the public, with registration required. RSVP for the Madras Campus Community Forum

The Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union at Madras High School will meet today afterschool in Mr. Kollen’s class (room 17).

Social Dance Classes are held Wednesdays from 3:30-5pm in the Community Center Aerobics Room. Classes are open to all ages, and no sign-up is required. If you have questions, contact Deanie Johnson at Culture & Heritage.

The Culture & Heritage Committee is scheduled to meet from 3:30-7pm today at the Education Building. It meets two times per month on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday.

Community meetings to learn about a reservation-based drone testing site opportunity with Zipline are being held today and tomorrow for community input. The meetings will be 6-8pm this evening at the Agency Longhouse and tomorrow (Feb. 19) at the Simnasho Longhouse. Light dinners will be provided.

The 59th Annual Warm Springs Indian Holiday Basketball Tourney is this Thursday, Friday & Saturday (Feb. 19-21) at the Community Center. Game times on Thursday & Friday are 4, 5:30, 7 and 8:30pm. Saturday’s games are at noon, 1:30, 7 & championship at 8:30. Admission costs are $7 for adults, K-12 kids $3 and seniors age 60 & over are free.

Listen to KWSO tomorrow night for Madras White Buffalo basketball. The Madras girls are hosting Molalla. You can hear the varsity game live on KWSO. Tip-off is at 7.

The next KWSO Community Advisory Board meeting will be this Friday (Feb. 20) at 10:30am at the Warm Springs Media Center. On the Agenda: Update on Funding, Information Ecosystem Assessment, Our 2026 Focus, Input & Feedback Discussions. The annual meeting is open to the public.

The Tribal Member Art Exhibit will be on display at the Museum at Warm Springs through March 7th. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9am to noon and 1-5pm. Stop by to see traditional, contemporary and video artwork from youth and adults of Warm Springs.

Madras VFW Post 12141 will welcome home veterans from wherever they may have served with a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Saturday, March 28th from 4-7:30pm. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. This is their annual fundraising event supporting scholarship programs and veterans in need of assistance. There will be raffles, silent auctions and live auction. It is a $15 suggested donation for dinner & admission. It will be held at the Mt. Jefferson Rifle, Archery & Pistol Association (RAPA) facility located at 2209 NW Clackamas Drive in Madras.

Applications are being accepted for a Managed Care Program Intern to work within the Community Health Program. Applicants must be between 18-24 years old and have not completed their high school diploma or GED. Learn more and apply by contacting Laurie Harrer 561-329-7873 or LHarrer@coic.org.

Tenants of Warm Springs Housing Authority who require emergency repairs after hours or on weekends/holidays need to contact Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request Housing’s on-call service. A qualifying emergency service would be a broken water line, backed up sewer, any electrical issues and kicked-in exterior doors. All other non-emergency work orders can be taken care of on the next business day.

Anyone interested in using the campus pavilion, the old school cafeteria or Family Resource Center conference room, you can check availability by contacting Isaac George at the Family Resource Center 541-553-1078. Facility Use Application