KWSO Calendar for Fri., Mar. 20, 2026

It’s Spring Break next week for all 509J schools. The Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club will be open 8-5 during Spring Break Week. Meal service will be available from 11-11:15.

The Food Bank at the Warm Springs Commodities warehouse is open today from 10am to 1pm.

Every Friday, Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center has a Relapse Prevention Group for current clients at 11am. In the afternoon, Art + Emotion Group with Dr. Largent is from 3-4pm and Wellbriety Group Therapy is from 4-5pm. These afternoon groups are open to the public.

A new series of Tai Chi classes will start today and go through May 1st in Warm Springs. Classes will be Fridays from noon to 1 in the Community Center aerobics room. All skill levels are welcome at no cost.

Friday is Senior Lunch Day in Warm Springs. Free meals for elders 60 and older are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Wellness Center dining room. On the menu: chicken & rice, steamed vegetables, spring salad mix & fruit.

Free meals for seniors 60 and older are served every Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday at the Jefferson County Senior Center at 860 SW Madison St in Madras from 12-1.

The Metolius Friends Food Pantry is open to all on Fridays from 4-6pm at 575 Hood Ave. You do need to bring your own bags.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is advertising open positions on the Composite Board of Directors, Power & Water Enterprise Board of Directors, and Water Control Board. Letters of interest & resumes of applicants interested in serving on any of these boards must be submitted by 5pm today 20th. They can be dropped off at the Tribal Admin Building addressed to the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO.

Oregon U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley will hold his Jefferson County Town Hall on Saturday (Mar. 21) at 5pm at the Madras Performing Arts Center.

The Agency Longhouse Root Feast is this Sunday (3/22).

The Work Education Development Department is now taking applications for the 2026 Student Summer Work Program. To be eligible, you must be ages 14-24, Native American and attending high school, GED classes, home or online schooling. Workshops are being held during Spring Break, March 23-27 starting each morning at 9:00 at the Education Building in the first-floor conference room. You must attend the workshop on one of those days.

Warm Spring Tribal Youth are invited to take part in Tananawit’s 4th Annual “Lil’ Creative Natives Youth Art Fair” March 24-25. It will be held at Tananawit Suite #3 from 10-3 both days with lunch provided. It’s open to youth age 10 up through high school. Call Natalie Kirk at 541-553-3249 to sign your student up. Space is limited.

Warm Springs Recreation is taking kids on a fun trip to the High Desert Museum on Wednesday, March 25th – leaving the Community Center at 8:30am and returning around 5. Youth must have a current After-School Program application turned in the Rec office to go. For the trip, kids need to bring spending money or a sack lunch, good walking shoes and a jacket.

Division of Child Support employees will be in the Warm Springs once a month DHS office providing in-person assistance with completing forms and answering questions about child support. They are there on the first Tuesday of every month and their next visit will be on Tuesday, April 7th from 1-3pm. Walk-ins and appointments are welcome. To schedule or for questions email ChildSupportBendTribalLiaison@DOJ.Oregon.gov or call 541-388-6141.

Brutal Rez Productions presents Rezfest 2K26 & Chuck Hudson’s 50th Birthday Parth Saturday, May 2nd in the Community Center Social Hall. Performers are Chronic Illness, Damage Overdose, Warden, Within the Pyre, Dead Nexus, Sho Rilla & Eagle Thunder. There will be concessions and grand entry at 5pm. It’s $15 at the door and open to all ages. It’s a drug & alcohol-free event.

May 19th is a Primary Election Day in Oregon. Voters have until April 28th to register to vote or change party affiliation. Out of state ballots will be mailed April 20th and local ballots go out April 29th. Vote by mail ballots need to be returned to a county clerk’s office or official ballot drop box by 8pm on election day. Ballots that are mailed must be postmarked on or before Election Day & received by mail within 7 days of Election Day.

Warm Springs Recreation is offering their Lil’ Miss Warm Springs Program classes. Through hands on learning – the participants get experience with a variety of cultural practices. Girls do need to sign up and register and you can do that at the Community Center Office. The Lil’ Miss Warm Springs Pageant, set for May 20th, will be open to enrolled Warm Springs Tribal Member girls who have completed a project with the Lil’ Miss Warm Springs Program. Age categories are Lil’ Miss for ages 9-11, Junior Miss 12-14 years of age and Senior Miss for young women ages 15-17. For more information contact Carol Sahme 541-553-3243.

The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center conducts intakes weekdays during normal business hours, except from 12-1. This is the first step to receiving services at the facility. Following intakes, a counselor schedules a Behavioral Health Assessment. For anyone who misses a scheduled BHA appointment, walk-in assessments are done on Thursdays. Check in at the front desk between 1-1:30 to be seen by an available counselor. Case staffing occurs every Thursday morning, and that’s when clients are assigned a counselor. You will be notified via mail within 2 weeks. Call 541-553-3205 to schedule an appointment. You can also call or text 541-675-5481.