KWSO Calendar for Thu., Mar. 19, 2026

The next planning meeting for the 2026 Warm Springs Honor Seniors Day is this morning at 8:30am at the Senior Building. Honor Seniors Day has been set for May 8th.

The Madras Community Food Pantry will be open 10am to 1pm today. It’s located on the Culver Highway.

At the Senior Center – there is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

At the Warm Springs K-8 Academy today and tomorrow, 8th graders are doing the high school class forecasting.

Thursday groups at Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center are On Second Thought at 4:00 and Embodiment Practice with Dr. Tam from 4-5:30pm. Dr. Tam’s group is open to the public.

The Museum at Warm Springs is taking registrations now for a Patlapa (Basket Hat) Advanced Weaving Class with instructor Eileen Spino. The class will be held over 4 Tuesday evenings starting March 24th. Participants must be 18 or older, tribally affiliated and an advanced weaver. Tools and supplies will be provided. Today is at 4 is the deadline to sign up. Contact Angela Smith at the Museum with your name, phone number and tribal affiliation to register.

A series of Tai Chi classes will start tomorrow (Mar. 20) and go through May 1st in Warm Springs. Classes will be Fridays from noon to 1 in the Community Center aerobics room. All skill levels are welcome at no cost.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is advertising open positions on the following boards: Warm Springs Composite Board of Directors, Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise Board of Directors, and Water Control Board. Letters of interest & resumes of applicants interested in serving on any of these boards must be submitted by 5pm on Friday, March 20th. They can be dropped off at the Tribal Admin Building addressed to the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO or mailed to PO Box 455, Warm Springs. You will also need to sign a criminal and credit background check.

The Johnson O’Malley Committee is accepting requests for spring extra-curricular activities. Allowances are for pre-k through 12th grade students of 509J and South Wasco County schools. They are due Friday March 20th. Email them to JOM@wstribes.org or drop off with any parent committee members Naomi Brisbois, Krysta Rhoan, Tashina Smith, Celeste White or Arlena Danzuka.

Oregon U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley will hold his Jefferson County Town Hall on Saturday, March 21st at 5pm at the Madras Performing Arts Center.

Wellness of Warm Springs is having a Pre-Easter Indoor Market featuring local artisans, jewelry makers, food vendors and craftsmen on Friday, March 27th 9am-4pm in the Old Warm Springs Elementary Cafeteria. Sign-ups are currently being accepting by calling Judith Charley 541-615-0115 or email Judy.Charley@wstribes.org.

KWSO’s Thursday Market will be back at the Campus Pavilion on Thursdays from 10:30am until 2pm starting June 18th and going through September 10th. This is a chance for community engagement for programs and organizations plus a small business opportunity for local vendors. If you are interested in learning more about setting up for the summer or just one time – email sue.matters@wstribes.org.

The Warm Springs Police Department has temporarily contracted with Frontier Regional 911 to assist with dispatch during overnight hours. Frontier is handling all 911 and emergency dispatch services for the Warm Springs PD between the hours of 6pm and 6am. During these hours, community members who need non-emergency assistance from the police department should call 541-384-2080.

The Madras Aquatic Center has drop-in activities scheduled now through June 13th. Wednesday through Saturday there is lap swim, independent work out, family swim, hot tub and fitness classes. For more information check macrecdistrict.com or call 541-475-4253.