KWSO Calendar for Fri., Mar. 6, 2026

Healthy Together: Grounded in Wellness (formerly Movin’ Mountains) is a three-month community wellness program. It has been updated and relaunched to better serve the entire community and provide more ways to participate. The 2026 challenge is open now and runs through May 31. Participants may choose to: complete a free monthly bingo card or join the $10 monthly challenge to track progress and compete for prizes. Each month has a different focus. March: Nutrition, April: Active Movement & May: Whole Health. You can register at any time during the program. All participants must complete a registration form. You can register download the registration form from the Jefferson County Public Health Wellness webpage. You can also pick one up in person at Jefferson County Public Health in Madras or the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center. Healthy Together Registration Form

The monthly assemblies at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy are this morning in the gym. 8:15-8:45 is the 3rd-5th grade assembly. 9-9:30 is the Kinder-2nd grade assembly. 10-10:30 is the 6th-8th grade assembly.

The Food Bank at the Warm Springs Commodities warehouse is open today from 10am to 1pm.

Every Friday, Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center has a Relapse Prevention Group for current clients at 11am. In the afternoon, Art + Emotion Group with Dr. Largent is from 3-4pm and Wellbriety Group Therapy is from 4-5pm. These afternoon groups are open to the public.

There’s a food fundraiser sale today from 11:30-2:30 or until it’s sold out at the campus pavilion. They are selling posole & tortillas. All proceeds will go toward the 3rd Annual Willie “Stax” Memorial Men’s & Women’s Open Basketball Tournament coming up May 22-24 in Warm Springs.

Friday is Senior Lunch Day in Warm Springs. Free meals for elders 60 and older are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Wellness Center dining room. On the menu: pork roast, potato medley, candied carrots, spring mix salad & fresh fruit.

Free meals for seniors 60 and older are served every Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday at the Jefferson County Senior Center at 860 SW Madison St in Madras from 12-1.

The Metolius Friends Food Pantry is open to all on Fridays from 4-6pm at 575 Hood Ave. You do need to bring your own bags.

The students of Dufur School are hosting the 2nd annual Dufur Powwow is this Saturday at Dufur School. Grand Entry is a 1pm. They are looking for vendors – call 541-441-3603 if you’re interested. All drums, dancers and spectators are welcome. They’ll have fancy, jingle, grass and traditional categories for juniors, teens and adults plus other specials.

The Wyam Youth Center is hosting the Lucky Charm Market featuring local youth vendors selling food, drinks, crafts and art. It’s on Sunday, March 8th 10am to 4pm at the Wyam Youth Center. People who show up wearing the color green can be entered into a raffle for a basket of goodies.

The Jefferson County School District March Board Meeting will take place in the Warm Springs K-8 Library on Monday, March 9th at 6:30pm.

The Warm Springs Warriors 3v3 youth coed basketball tourney is scheduled for March 14-15 at the Community Center. 6 & under, 8 & under, 10 & under and 12 & under teams will play on Saturday. The 14 & under and High School teams will play on Sunday. The fee is $50 per team. Entries are due March 10th. For more information contact Turina 971-204-5504.

A series of Tai Chi classes will start on March 20th and go through May 1st in Warm Springs. Classes will be Fridays from noon to 1 in the Community Center aerobics room. All skill levels are welcome at no cost.

Madras VFW Post 12141 will welcome home veterans from where ever they may have served with a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Saturday, March 28th from 4-7:30pm. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. This is their annual fundraising event supporting scholarship programs and veterans in need of assistance. There will be raffles, silent auctions and live auction. It is a $15 suggested donation for dinner & admission. It will be held at the Mt. Jefferson Rifle, Archery & Pistol Association (RAPA) facility located at 2209 NW Clackamas Drive in Madras.