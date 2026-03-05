KWSO Calendar for Thu., Mar. 5, 2026

YouthLine Native is recruiting for a Warm Springs Youth Development Coordinator – a part-time position. For more information visit TheYouthLine.org or email RosannaJ@linesforlife.org.

The Life Raft Food Pantry located at 401 5th Street in Maupin serves the surrounding areas by providing food at no cost to the community Thursdays from 10AM – 3PM. The Dufur School Pantry is open to students and community members Thursdays from 4:30-6:30pm in the Home Ec Room at Dufur School. And the Neighbor-to-Neighbor Food Pantry on Emigrant Street in Wamic is open on the first and third Thursday of the month from 1-4pm.

The Madras Community Food Pantry will be open 10am to 1pm today. It’s located on the Culver Highway.

At the Senior Center – there is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Thursday groups at Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center are On Second Thought at 4:00 and Embodiment Practice with Dr. Tam from 4-5:30pm. Dr. Tam’s group is open to the public.

Art Adventure Gallery invites the public to support the arts and welcome back Jana Charl to the gallery. An opening reception for the exhibit is today from 4:30-6:30. The gallery is located at 185 SW 5th Street in Madras.

The monthly assembly at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy is this Friday (Mar. 6) in the gym. 8:15-8:45 is the 3rd-5th grade assembly. 9-9:30 is the Kinder-2nd grade assembly. 10-10:30 is the 6th-8th grade assembly.

There’s a food fundraiser sale this Friday (Mar. 6) from 11:30-2:30 or until it’s sold out at the campus pavilion. They are selling posole & tortillas. All proceeds will go toward the 3rd Annual Willie “Stax” Memorial Men’s & Women’s Open Basketball Tournament coming up May 22-24 in Warm Springs.

The Jefferson County School District March Board Meeting will take place int eh Warm Springs K-8 Library on Monday, March 9th at 6:30pm.

The 2026 OSAA / OnPoint Community Credit Union 4A Basketball State Championships get underway this week. On Friday (Mar. 6), the Madras boys will host Pendleton in a first-round game at 7pm at the Buffalo Dome. On Saturday (Mar. 7), the Madras girls will play at Marist Catholic at 3pm. KWSO will have live broadcasts of both games.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is advertising open positions on the following boards: Warm Springs Composite Board of Directors, Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise Board of Directors, and Water Control Board. Letters of interest & resumes of applicants interested in serving on any of these boards must be submitted by 5pm on Friday, March 20th. They can be dropped off at the Tribal Admin Building addressed to the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO or mailed to PO Box 455, Warm Springs. You will also need to sign a criminal and credit background check.

The Community Health Program is having an Elder’s Fair on March 25th 9am to 3pm in the old school gym. There will be bingo & raffle prizes for participants from 10am until noon, and at noon a lunch will be provided in the old cafeteria. Dr. Morgon from OHSU will provide education on brain health, psychosis, aggressing & wandering in older adults with dementia from 1:30-3. Vendors or anyone wanting more information can contact Shawnetta Yahtin 541-553-2352, extension 6288.