KWSO Calendar for Sat., Mar. 21, 2026

Oregon U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley’s Jefferson County Town Hall scheduled for this afternoon in Madras has been postponed.

The Warm Springs Baptist Church is hosting a Spring Festival today from 11am – 4pm. This is for ages 4 – 17 and will include crafts, food, fun activities and bible lessons. All are welcome.

The Agency Longhouse Root Feast is this Sunday (3/22)

Youth sports camps are held every Sunday in Warm Springs. The free camp offers agility training and open gym time for all youth ages 9-18 and will be held Sundays (except Easter) through April 19th from 12:30 to 2:30 in the old elementary gym.

The Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club will be open 8-5 during Spring Break Week. Meal service will be available from 11-11:15.

The Community Wellness Center is starting preparations for its garden and checking on its strawberries. Everyone can join them and help out Monday, March 23rd from 1-2pm, Tuesday, March 24th from 1-3pm and Friday, March 27th from 9-11am. The Community Center is having a color run to welcome spring on Monday. The run – or walk – will begin in front of the Community Center at 4:15 and go around the walking path. They have a limited number of shirts to give out. And, Recreation is having a Design-A-Salmon Contest. Join them Monday at noon at the Community Center to design your salmon with the theme “When the Hogs Come Home.” Turn in your Spring Salmon by noon on Friday, March 27th and they’ll announce the winner at 2:00 in Carol’s Room. You need to be present to win.

The Work Education Development Department is now taking applications for the 2026 Student Summer Work Program. To be eligible, you must be ages 14-24, Native American and attending high school, GED classes, home or online schooling. Workshops are being held during Spring Break, March 23-27 starting each morning at 9:00 at the Education Building in the first-floor conference room. You must attend the workshop on one of those days.

The Community Health Program is having an Elder’s Fair on March 25th 9am to 3pm in the old school gym. There will be bingo & raffle prizes for participants from 10am until noon, and at noon a lunch will be provided in the old cafeteria. Dr. Morgon from OHSU will provide education on brain health, psychosis, aggressing & wandering in older adults with dementia from 1:30-3. Vendors or anyone wanting more information can contact Shawnetta Yahtin 541-553-2352, extension 6288.

Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Days at Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort are offered on the first and last Sunday of each month. Tribal Member discounts include free admission for day use, half off of all cabana rentals, 25% off all food purchases and 10% off of pool house store items. Included in your day pass is – use of all 7 pools and cold tubs, mini golf, pickleball, basketball, bocce ball, spike ball, 4-square volleyball and interactive video games. The next Tribal Appreciation Days are coming up Sunday, March 29th and April 5th. Kah-Nee-Ta also offers daily Tribal Member discounts and amenities for day and twilight passes, cabana rentals, Spa Wanapine, overnight lodging, the Tribal Picnic Pavilions and Tribal Bathhouse. Call 541-553-1112 for more information.

Spring Term GED classes in Warm Springs will begin March 30th at the Education Building second floor computer lab. They will be held Mondays and Wednesdays from noon to 3 until June. For more information contact Stef Brewer at sbrewer5@cocc.edu or 541-316-5813.

Jefferson County Youth Soccer Association is taking signups for Pre-K through 5th Grade Spring Soccer. The program starts April 7th and ends May 16th. Games and practices will be Tuesday and Thursdays 6-7pm at JCMS. You can also the registration form on the Jefferson County Youth Soccer Association Facebook page to print and fill out. Return it and pay the fees at The Spot during business hours before March 31st.

The Cowsills will stage a benefit concert for the Jefferson County Historical Society at the Madras Performing Arts Center on Saturday, April 11. Tickets are available online and you can find that link on today’s Community Calendar on the KWSO website. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the Madras Pioneer newspaper office at 35 SE C St., Suite C in Madras from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A Suicide Awareness Wild Horse Race Clinic in White Swan, WA is planned for April 25th and 26th. It’s open to individuals and teams, juniors age 6-12 and seniors 13-19. Books will be open both days until 9am. For more information, call or text Nate at 971-900-2069.

To reach a crisis counselor at Warm Springs Behavioral Health weekdays call 541-553-3205. After hours call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171. Your mental health matters. Reach out any time. Support is just a call away.

The Warm Springs Police Department has temporarily contracted with Frontier Regional 911 to assist with dispatch during overnight hours. Frontier is handling all 911 and emergency dispatch services for the Warm Springs PD between the hours of 6pm and 6am. During these hours, community members who need non-emergency assistance from the police department should call 541-384-2080.