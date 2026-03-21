KWSO Calendar for Sun., Mar. 22, 2026

The Agency Longhouse Root Feast is today.

Youth sports camps are held every Sunday in Warm Springs. The free camp offers agility training and open gym time for all youth ages 9-18 and will be held Sundays through April 19th from 12:30 to 2:30 in the old elementary gym.

The Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club will be open 8-5 during Spring Break Week. Meal service will be available from 11-11:15.

The Work Education Development Department is now taking applications for the 2026 Student Summer Work Program. To be eligible, you must be ages 14-24, Native American and attending high school, GED classes, home or online schooling. Workshops are being held during Spring Break, March 23-27 starting each morning at 9:00 at the Education Building in the first-floor conference room. You must attend the workshop on one of those days.

The Community Center is having a color run to welcome spring tomorrow (Mar. 23). The run – or walk – will begin in front of the Community Center at 4:15 and go around the walking path. They have a limited number of shirts to give out.

Recreation is having a Design-A-Salmon Contest. Join them tomorrow (Mar. 23) at noon at the Community Center to design your salmon with the theme “When the Hogs Come Home.” Turn in your Spring Salmon by noon on Friday, March 27th and they’ll announce the winner at 2:00 in Carol’s Room. You need to be present to win.

The Community Wellness Center is starting preparations for its garden and checking on its strawberries. Everyone can join them and help out tomorrow (Mar. 23) from 1-2pm, Tuesday, March 24th from 1-3pm and Friday, March 27th from 9-11am.

SriPonya has spring break activities planned at their Madras drop-in center located at 29 SE D Street. On Tuesday, March 24th starting at 11am is a Creation Workshop to make bracelets & keychains. Wednesday, March 25th from 11-3 is a field trip day to Smith Rock. Thursday, March 26th is a free day where youth can play board games, watch movies and craft.

Warm Spring Tribal Youth are invited to take part in Tananawit’s 4th Annual “Lil’ Creative Natives Youth Art Fair” March 24-25. It will be held at Tananawit Suite #3 from 10-3 both days with lunch provided. It’s open to youth age 10 up through high school. Call Natalie Kirk at 541-553-3249 to sign your student up. Space is limited.

Warm Springs Recreation is taking kids on a fun trip to the High Desert Museum on Wednesday, March 25th – leaving the Community Center at 8:30am and returning around 5. Youth must have a current After-School Program application turned in the Rec office to go. For the trip, kids need to bring spending money or a sack lunch, good walking shoes and a jacket.

Recreation is hosting a Boots Skootin’ Boogie Hee Haw Shindig on Thursday at 5pm. They will host a dinner and then have activities and contests including prizes for best dressed. Everyone is invited to kick up your heels!

Warm Springs Recreation and the High Desert Food and Farm Alliance are hosting a Seed Swap and Moving Screening of “Seed: The Untold Story” this Friday from 5:30 until 7:30 in the Community Center Social Ball. Everyone is invited to bring labeled seeds to share and take seed that others have brought for trade.

Madras VFW Post 12141 will welcome home veterans from where ever they may have served with a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Saturday, March 28th from 4-7:30pm. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. This is their annual fundraising event supporting scholarship programs and veterans in need of assistance. There will be raffles, silent auctions and live auction. It is a $15 suggested donation for dinner & admission. It will be held at the Mt. Jefferson Rifle, Archery & Pistol Association (RAPA) facility located at 2209 NW Clackamas Drive in Madras.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is still scheduling tax appointments. You can pick up a tax packet anytime but you do need to set up an appointment to have your taxes done. Call 541-553-3148. Most refunds will be delivered by direct deposit or other secure electronic methods like prepaid debit cards or digital wallets. That means you should have a bank account where your tax refund can be deposited and be sure to have your banking information when you file your taxes. The Community Action Team is the blue building on campus. Tax appointments are on Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 9th.

Tenants of Warm Springs Housing Authority who require emergency repairs after hours or on weekends/holidays need to contact Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request Housing’s on-call service. A qualifying emergency service would be a broken water line, backed up sewer, any electrical issues and kicked-in exterior doors. All other non-emergency work orders can be taken care of on the next business day.

Anyone interested in using the campus pavilion, the old school cafeteria or Family Resource Center conference room, you can check availability by contacting Isaac George at the Family Resource Center 541-553-1078. We have a link to the Facility Use Application on today’s calendar at KWSO.org.