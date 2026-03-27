KWSO Calendar for Sat., Mar. 28, 2026

13 year old Tyler Kalama, of Warm Springs, remains missing. He was last seen on February 24th in West Hills. Anyone with information about his whereabouts or who he is with – should call Warm Springs PD at 541-553-1171 6am – 6pm or 541-384-2080 from 6pm – 6am.

The Yakama Warriors Association Welcome Home Committee is inviting the public to its Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima, Washington today at 1pm. Veterans from all campaigns are encouraged to attend.

A No Kings pro-democracy rally will be held this afternoon at 2pm at the North Y in Madras. Anyone interested in participating is welcome. Donations for the Madras Community Food Pantry are welcome.

There is a gathering today from 3-5pm at the Portland Park formerly known as “Custer Park”. The park has been renamed “Scht Wiwnu” Park (pronounced Ish-chit Wee–U-winoo). The park is in southwest Portland.

Madras VFW Post 12141 is hosting a welcome home veterans spaghetti dinner fundraiser this afternoon from 4-7:30pm at the Mt. Jefferson Rifle, Archery & Pistol Association facility – 2209 NW Clackamas Drive in Madras.

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church is having Palm Sunday worship service tomorrow at 10am with Reverand Jim Moiso. Coffee Hour and food to follow services.

Tomorrow is Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort. Tribal Member and Tribal Employee discounts include free admission for day use. Hours are 11am to 7pm.

Youth sports camps are held every Sunday in Warm Springs. The free camp offers agility training and open gym time for all youth ages 9-18 and will be held Sundays through April 19th from 12:30 to 2:30 in the old elementary gym.

The Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources reminds hunters that your tag reports from 2024-2025 are due by next Tuesday. This is for all on-reservation and ceded land tags. You can call 541-553-2001 to report, stop by Natural Resources or you can report online. https://hunting.warmsprings-nsn.gov/.

The spring session for GED classes begins this Monday and runs through June 10th. Class is Mondays and Wednesday 12-3 at the Warm Springs Education Building in the second floor computer lab. You can learn more about signing up by contacting Stef Brewer at sbrewer5@cocc.edu or 541/316-5813

At the Warm Springs K-8 Academy, track practices will begin on Monday. If your student is interested in playing a sport, they will need a current sports physical and signed paperwork. Paperwork is found in the athletic handbook in the front office.

The Warm Springs Community Easer Egg Hunt will be next Saturday April 4th. For kids 4 and younger – the hunt will be at the Campus Pavilion at 10:30 and then for ages 5 to 15 – the Easter Egg Hunt will start at 10:45 on the lawn in front of the behavioral Health Center. There will be games, music, food and fun. This is a drug and alcohol free event.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team AARP tax aid site is scheduling tax appointments. Call 541-553-3148. Most refunds will be delivered by direct deposit or other secure electronic methods like prepaid debit cards or digital wallets. That means you should have a bank account where your tax refund can be deposited and be sure to have your banking information when you file your taxes. The Community Action Team is the blue building on campus. Tax appointments are on Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 9th.

Forestry Roads from S-42/S-507 Junction to S-507/S-506 at the north end of the reservation are closed through April 1st. These road systems will remain inaccessible with sign, barricades, cameras and motion sensors in place the ensure compliance. Everyone’s cooperation is needed for protecting tribal resources and ensuring the safety of all. If you have any questions, please contact the Natural Resources Department at 541-553-2046.

The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center is located in the old Girls Dorm on campus. They do intakes weekdays except for the lunch hour. An Intake is the starting point for counseling services. Following that first step – a counselor schedules and appointment. Also – Walk in assessments can be done on Thursdays at 1. Within a week or two – they will reach out to you and assign a counselor. You can learn more about the process by calling 541-553-3205 OR call or text 541-675-5481.

Applications are currently be accepted for the 2026/27 Mark O. Hatfield Fellowship. Each year, a Native American is selected to serve as the Hatfield Fellow and intern in one of Oregon’s congressional delegates’ Washington, D.C., offices. To be eligible, applicants must be 21 and over with at least a bachelor’s degree and be an enrolled member of one of the nine federally recognized Tribes of Oregon or of any federally recognized Tribe and currently living in the Pacific Northwest. Learn more at TheCommunityFund.com.