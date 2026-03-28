KWSO Calendar for Sun., Mar. 29, 2026

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church is having Palm Sunday worship service this morning at 10am with Reverand Jim Moiso. Coffee Hour and food to follow services.

Today from 11am to 7pm it’s Warm Springs Tribal Member and Employee Appreciation Day at Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort. Discounts include free admission for day use. Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Days at Kah-Nee-Ta Hot are offered on the first and last Sunday of each month.

Youth sports camps are held every Sunday in Warm Springs. The free camp offers agility training and open gym time for all youth ages 9-18 and will be held Sundays through April 19th from 12:30 to 2:30 in the old elementary gym.

At the Warm Springs K-8 Academy, track practices will begin tomorrow. If your student is interested in playing a sport, they will need a current sports physical and signed paperwork. Paperwork is found in the athletic handbook in the front office.

The Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources reminds hunters that your tag reports from 2024-2025 are due by next Tuesday. This is for all on-reservation and ceded land tags. You can call 541-553-2001 to report, stop by Natural Resources or you can report online. https://hunting.warmsprings-nsn.gov/.

Jefferson County Youth Soccer Association is taking signups for Pre-K through 5th Grade Spring Soccer. The program starts April 7th and ends May 16th. Games and practices will be Tuesday and Thursdays 6-7pm at JCMS. You can also the registration form on the Jefferson County Youth Soccer Association Facebook page to print and fill out. Return it and pay the fees at The Spot during business hours before March 31st.

The Warm Springs Police Department has temporarily contracted with Frontier Regional 911 to assist with dispatch during overnight hours. Frontier is handling all 911 and emergency dispatch services for the Warm Springs PD between the hours of 6pm and 6am. During these hours, community members who need non-emergency assistance from the police department should call 541-384-2080.

Next Saturday, April 4th there will be a Warm Springs community Easter egg hunt plus games, music and food. Kids up to age 4 will have their hunt at 10:30am at the Campus Pavilion. Youth ages 5 to 15 will have egg hunts starting at 10:45am on the lawn in front of Behavioral Health.

Spring Term GED classes in Warm Springs will begin tomorrow at the Education Building second floor computer lab. They will be held Mondays and Wednesdays from noon to 3 until June. For more information contact Stef Brewer at sbrewer5@cocc.edu or 541-316-5813.

Warm Springs Recreation is offering their Lil’ Miss Warm Springs Program classes. Through hands on learning – the participants get experience with a variety of cultural practices. Girls do need to sign up and register and you can do that at the Community Center Office. The Lil’ Miss Warm Springs Pageant, set for May 20th.

The Art Adventure Gallery is having an opening Reception for artist Jana Carl this Thursday April 2nd from 5 til 7pm. Art Adventure Gallery in downtown madras is open noon til 4 Monday thru Thursday and noon til 5 on Fridays and Saturday.

Wellness of Warm Springs and the Warm Springs Shaker Church are hosting an old-fashioned community easter Weekend Friday thru Sunday April 3rd thru the 5th. Friday and Saturday prayer services will be at 7pm at the Shaker Church with Sunday Service at 10am. Meals will be at the Old School Cafeteria – at 5pm Friday, Noon on Saturday and 1pm on Easter Sunday. An Easter Egg Hunt will be Sunday at 2pm.

The We Are Home Film Festival is Thursday April 9th starting at 6pm at the Madras Performing Arts Center. This is a season for nonviolence event celebrating stories from Native and Indigenous communities.

Warm Springs K8 Academy, Mountain Star and KIDS Center are partnering for the annual Communities for Kids event in support of National Child Abuse Prevention Month. It will be Thursday, April 9th at the K8 from 3:30-5:30pm. It’s an opportunity connect with community resources that support children and families, plus there will be free food and raffles.

The Native American Alliance 2nd Annual Powwow is Saturday April 18th at the University of Portland. Grand Entry is at 3pm.

Warm Springs Comp & Benefits is seeking food vendors who can offer “carnival theme” foods – to set up for Employee Appreciation Day on Friday June 19th. To learn more you can email comp-benefits@wstribes.org or call 541-553-3262.

The Willie “Stax” Memorial men’s and Women’s Open Basketball Tournament is May 22nd thru the 24th. The deadline for teams is May 8th with an Early Bird Deal until April 17th. This is a true double elimination tournament. To learn more – contact Andy Stacona at 541-630-1794.