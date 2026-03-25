KWSO Calendar for Thu., Mar. 25, 2026

The Work Education Development Department is now taking applications for the 2026 Student Summer Work Program. To be eligible, you attend one of their workshops today or tomorrow at 9am at the Education Building in the first-floor conference room.

The Madras Community Food Pantry will be open 10am to 1pm today. It’s located on the Culver Highway.

The Life Raft Food Pantry located at 401 5 th Street in Maupin serves the surrounding areas by providing food at no cost to the community Thursdays from 10AM – 3PM.

Street in Maupin serves the surrounding areas by providing food at no cost to the community Thursdays from 10AM – 3PM. The Dufur School Pantry is open to students and community members Thursdays from 4:30-6:30pm in the Home Ec Room at Dufur School.

And the Neighbor-to-Neighbor Food Pantry on Emigrant Street in Wamic is open on the first and third Thursday of the month from 1-4pm.

At the Senior Center – there is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

There is a Warm Springs Grazing Group Meeting with the Range, Irrigation & Agriculture Committee and Ride Bosses today from noon until 3 at the Old School Cafeteria.

SriPonya is open for spring break activities today at their Madras drop-in center located at 29 SE D Street. Youth can play board games, watch movies and craft.

Warm Springs Prevention is inviting everyone to attend Tribal Lunch Drum Practice every Tuesday & Thursday from 11:30-2pm in the old school gym. Bring your own lunch. Anyone is invited to sing, dance or listen.

Thursday groups at Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center are On Second Thought at 4:00 and Embodiment Practice with Dr. Tam from 4-5:30pm. Dr. Tam’s group is open to the public.

Wellness of Warm Springs is having a Pre-Easter Indoor Market featuring local artisans, jewelry makers, food vendors and craftsmen tomorrow 9am-4pm in the Old Warm Springs Elementary Cafeteria. Contact Judy Charley to learn more.

Recreation is hosting a Boots Skootin’ Boogie Hee Haw Shindig today starting at 5pm. They will host a dinner and then have activities and contests including prizes for best dressed. Everyone is invited to kick up your heels!

The Warm Springs Courthouse will be closing early for monthly service tomorrow from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. During this period, individuals should contact dispatch for any emergencies. For non-urgent matters, please leave a voicemail or email the court at court@wstribes.org.

Warm Springs Recreation and the High Desert Food and Farm Alliance are hosting a Seed Swap and Moving Screening of “Seed: The Untold Story” tomorrow from 5:30 until 7:30 in the Community Center Social Ball. Everyone is invited to bring labeled seeds to share and take seed that others have brought for trade.

There is a gathering this Saturday from 3-5pm at the Portland Park formerly known as “Custer Park”. The park has been renamed “Scht Wiwnu” Park. The park is in southwest Portland.

A No Kings pro-democracy rally will be held this Saturday at 2pm at the North Y in Madras. Anyone interested in participating is welcome. Donations for the Madras Community Food Pantry are welcome

Madras VFW Post 12141 will welcome home veterans from where ever they may have served with a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Saturday, March 28th from 4-7:30pm. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. This is their annual fundraising event supporting scholarship programs and veterans in need of assistance. It will be held at the Mt. Jefferson Rifle, Archery & Pistol Association (RAPA) facility located at 2209 NW Clackamas Drive in Madras.

The Yakama Warriors Association is having a Welcome Home Ceremony for all military veterans this Saturday at 1pm at the Korean-Vietnam in Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. There will be free hot dogs and hamburgers and the public is welcome.

The Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources reminds hunters that your tag reports from 2024-2025 are due by next Tuesday. This is for all on-reservation and ceded land tags. You can call 541-553-2001 to report, stop by Natural Resources or you can report online. https://hunting.warmsprings-nsn.gov/.

The spring session for GED classes begins March 30th and runs through June 10th. Class is Mondays and Wednesday 12-3 at the Warm Springs Education Building in the second floor computer lab. You can learn more about signing up by contacting Stef Brewer at sbrewer5@cocc.edu or 541/316-5813 or show up at noon on Monday.

Art Adventure Gallery is having an opening Reception for artist Jana Carl on Thursday Afpril 2nd from 5 til 7pm. Art Adventure Gallery in downtown madras is open noon til 4 Monday thru Thursday and noon til 5 on Fridays and Saturday.