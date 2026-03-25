Tyler Kalama Still Missing

Warm Springs Police report that 13 year old Tyler Kalama remains missing.

He was last seen on February 24th in West Hills wearing a great sweatshirt, baggy pants and low top black and white shoes.

His grandfather Tommy Kalama is concerned that his grandson has been on runaway status for a month now and is worried about his health, safety, and future.

It is believed that the 13 year old remains in the Warm Springs area but hasn’t been located.

The family is asking if anyone has any information they can share about his whereabouts and or who he is with – please call the Warm Springs Police at 541-553-1171 6am – 6pm or 541-384-2080 from 6pm – 6am.

Tyler Kalama is 5 foot 6 inches tall and 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes