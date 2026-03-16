KWSO Calendar for Tue., Mar. 17, 2026

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy will have a Lockdown Drill today.

The Warm Springs Commodities Food Bank, located at 4217 Holliday Street in the Industrial Park, is open 10 until 1 today.

The Madras Community Food Pantry at 370 SW Culver Highway is open 10-1 today.

Every Tuesday at Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center there are several groups open to the public. A&D Education with Frank Smith is at 10am in the Conference Room, Building Relationships Group meets at 3pm and Wellbriety Book Study at 4. Adult A&D Education and the Youth Wellbriety Court Program are Tuesday afternoons and open to current clients.

Warm Springs Community Health Program has a hand sewing circle that meets every Tuesday at noon in the I H S atrium. Lunch and supplies are provided for participants. For more info contact Charlene 541-553-2352 or Charlene.Moody@wstribes.org.

Today is Senior Lunch from noon to 1 at the Warm Springs Senior Building. They are serving corn beef, potato medley, roasted cabbage, whole wheat bread & canned fruit.

The Jefferson County Senior Center in Madras will serve lunch today for folks 60 & older.

Warm Springs Prevention is inviting everyone to attend Tribal Lunch Drum Practice every Tuesday & Thursday from 11:30-2pm in the old school gym. Bring your own lunch. Anyone is invited to sing, dance or listen.

The NeighborImpact Mobile Food Pantry will be open at the Culver High School Ag Shop Parking Lot this afternoon from 3-4.

Warm Springs Recreation & SriPonya Collective are co-hosting their annual Corned Beef, Cabbage & the Little People event at the Warm Springs Community Center this afternoon from 3:30 PM – 5:00 PM. It will be Corned Beef & Cabbage Snack Attack, Treasure Hunt, Games, Prizes & Face Painting.

Agency Longhouse will be having a memorial dinner this evening for food gatherers ahead of Root Feast this Sunday (3/22/26). Dinner will be at 6pm.

SriPonya Collective presents the Brothers & Sisters in Progress Steps to Freedom Re-entry group Tuesdays from 5:30-7pm at the Jefferson County Library in Madras. It’s a peer-led weekly support group where people returning from prison build a healthy support system. There is also a Zoom option to attend. For more information contact Antonio@SriPonya.org or 541-777-4028.

The Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union at Madras High School will meet tomorrow (Mar. 18) during lunch in Mr. Kollen’s class (room 17).

Warm Springs K8’s Science Night is tomorrow (Mar. 18) from 4-6pm. There will be science experiments for all ages, the middle school science fair and dinner provided.

The Museum at Warm Springs is hosting an advanced cornhusk bag making class with Kelli Palmer that will take place on two Saturdays – March 21st & 28th. Supplies are provided. Registrations will be accepted until 5pm on March 18th – contact Angela Anne Smith at the Museum.

The next planning meeting for the 2026 Warm Springs Honor Seniors Day is this Thursday (Mar. 19) at 8:30am at the Senior Building. Honor Seniors Day has been set for May 8th.

Oregon U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley will hold his Jefferson County Town Hall on Saturday, March 21st at 5pm at the Madras Performing Arts Center.

The Yakama Warriors Association Welcome Home Committee is inviting the public to its Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima, Washington on Saturday, March 28th at 1pm. Veterans from all campaigns are encouraged to attend.

Healthy Together: Grounded in Wellness (formerly Movin’ Mountains) is a community wellness program running through May. Participants may choose to: complete a free monthly bingo card or join the $10 monthly challenge to track progress and compete for prizes. Each month has a different focus. March: Nutrition, April: Active Movement & May: Whole Health. You can register at any time during the program. You can download the registration form from the Jefferson County Public Health Wellness webpage . You can also pick one up in person at Jefferson County Public Health in Madras or the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center.

The Warm Springs Police Department has temporarily contracted with Frontier Regional 911 to assist with dispatch during overnight hours. Frontier is handling all 911 and emergency dispatch services for the Warm Springs PD between the hours of 6pm and 6am. During these hours, community members who need non-emergency assistance from the police department should call 541-384-2080.