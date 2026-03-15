KWSO Calendar for Mon., Mar. 16, 2026

Today is Late Start Monday for all 509J students. Schools open 90 minutes later than normal.

The Hydro Panel Facility in the Industrial Park is open today for free drinking water. Warm Springs community members can stop by between 8am and 5pm to fill their containers.

On today’s Tribal Council agenda, this morning – Secretary-Treasurer Update; Enrollments; and Draft Resolutions. This afternoon, IHS Update; Health & Human Services; and Managed Care Update.

The Health & Welfare Committee meets today from 9am until noon at the clinic. The Education Committee will meet from noon to 2:30 at the Wyam Youth Center. Both committees are scheduled to meet twice monthly on the 1 st and 3 rd

and 3 Senior Fitness Class at the Senior Center is every Monday and Thursday morning at 10:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Mondays at the Behavioral Health Center there is a Women’s Talking Circle at 11am. The Adolescent A&D Education Court Program meets from 4-5pm. Contact the BHC Center for more information.

The Warm Springs Helping Hand Food Pantry is open Mondays 12:30-4pm at the Presbyterian Church. Food is available first come first serve. This is drug and alcohol-free zone.

Warm Springs Recreation is offering their Lil’ Miss Warm Springs program with classes beginning this week. Through hands on learning – the participants get experience with a variety of cultural practices. Girls do need to sign up and register and you can do that at the Community Center Office.

Madras High School’s 8th Grade Family Night is today 5-6:30pm with dinner provided at the high school. It’s a chance to learn about classes, academic programs, athletics, extracurricular activities, meet teachers and staff and get familiar with the school. All 8th grade students and families are invited.

Warm Springs Recreation & SriPonya Collective are co-hosting their annual Corned Beef & Cabbage & the Little People event at the Warm Springs Community Center tomorrow (Mar. 17), starting at 3:30 PM – 5:00 PM. It will be Corned Beef & Cabbage Snack Attack, Treasure Hunt, Games, Prizes & Face Painting.

Warm Springs K8’s Science Night is this Wednesday (Mar. 18) from 4-6pm. There will be science experiments for all ages, the middle school science fair and dinner provided.

The Museum at Warm Springs is hosting an advanced cornhusk bag making class with Kelli Palmer that will take place on two Saturdays – March 21st & 28th. Supplies are provided. Registrations will be accepted until 5pm on March 18th – contact Angela Anne Smith at the Museum.

The Johnson O’Malley Committee is accepting requests for spring extra-curricular activities. Allowances are for pre-k through 12th grade students of 509J and South Wasco County schools. They are due Friday March 20th. Email them to JOM@wstribes.org or drop off with any parent committee members Naomi Brisbois, Krysta Rhoan, Tashina Smith, Celeste White or Arlena Danzuka.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is advertising open positions on the following boards: Warm Springs Composite Board of Directors, Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise Board of Directors, and Water Control Board. Letters of interest & resumes of applicants interested in serving on any of these boards must be submitted by 5pm on Friday, March 20th. They can be dropped off at the Tribal Admin Building addressed to the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO or mailed to PO Box 455, Warm Springs. You will also need to sign a criminal and credit background check.

Warm Spring Tribal Youth are invited to take part in Tananawit’s 4th Annual “Lil’ Creative Natives Youth Art Fair” March 24-25. It will be held at Tananawit Suite #3 from 10-3 both days with lunch provided. It’s open to youth age 10 up through high school. Call Natalie Kirk at 541-553-3249 to sign your student up. Space is limited.

The Cowsills will stage a benefit concert for the Jefferson County Historical Society at the Madras Performing Arts Center on Saturday, April 11. Tickets are available ONLINE. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the Madras Pioneer newspaper office at 35 SE C St., Suite C in Madras from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

May 19th is a Primary Election Day in Oregon. As of Sept 15, 2025, there are 17,571 registered voters in Jefferson County. There were 7278 Nonaffiliated Voters, 5889 Republicans, 3104 Democrats, 912 Independents, and 388 “other parties” registered voters. Vote by mail ballots need to be returned to a county clerk’s office or official ballot drop box by 8pm on election day. Ballots that are mailed must be postmarked on or before Election Day & received by mail within 7 days of Election Day.