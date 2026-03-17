KWSO Calendar for Wed., Mar. 18, 2026

On today’s Tribal Council Agenda, this morning – Joint Health Commission; Papalaxsimisha; and Eastwood Development. This afternoon – Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read

Today at the Behavioral Health Center, Parenting Class meets at 11am, Adult Anger Management Group is at 3 and Men’s Focus Group is at 4. These are for current BHC clients. There’s also an A&D Education Group with Frank Smith at the old school cafeteria at 10 this morning and that is open to all.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Warm Springs Senior Center dining area. It’s beef enchiladas, refried black beans, Spanish rice, green salad & fresh peaches on the menu today. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. Folks can join the seniors for lunch – it’s $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

Seniors age 60 and older can get free meals Wednesdays at noon at the Jefferson County Senior Center in Madras.

The Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union at Madras High School will meet today during lunch in Mr. Kollen’s class (room 17).

Social Dance Classes are held Wednesdays from 3:30-5pm in the Community Center Aerobics Room. Classes are open to all ages, and no sign-up is required. If you have questions, contact Deanie Johnson at Culture & Heritage.

The Culture & Heritage Committee is scheduled to meet from 3:30-7pm today at the Education Building. It meets two times per month on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday.

Warm Springs K8’s Science Night is this afternoon from 4-6pm. There will be science experiments for all ages, the middle school science fair and dinner provided.

The Museum at Warm Springs is hosting an advanced cornhusk bag making class with Kelli Palmer that will take place on the next two Saturdays – March 21st & 28th. Supplies are provided. Registrations will be accepted until 5pm today. There is a Patlapa (Basket Hat) Advanced Weaving Class with instructor Eileen Spino. The class will be held over 4 Tuesday evenings starting March 24th. Participants must be 18 or older, tribally affiliated and an advanced weaver. Tools and supplies will be provided. The deadline to sign up for this class is tomorrow (Mar. 19) at 4pm. Contact Angela Smith at the Museum with your name, phone number and tribal affiliation to register.

The next planning meeting for the 2026 Warm Springs Honor Seniors Day is tomorrow (Mar. 19) at 8:30am at the Senior Building. Honor Seniors Day has been set for May 8th.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is advertising open positions on the following boards: Warm Springs Composite Board of Directors, Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise Board of Directors, and Water Control Board. Letters of interest & resumes of applicants interested in serving on any of these boards must be submitted by 5pm on Friday, March 20th. They can be dropped off at the Tribal Admin Building addressed to the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO or mailed to PO Box 455, Warm Springs. You will also need to sign a criminal and credit background check.

The Johnson O’Malley Committee is accepting requests for spring extra-curricular activities. Allowances are for pre-k through 12th grade students of 509J and South Wasco County schools. They are due Friday March 20th. Email them to JOM@wstribes.org or drop off with any parent committee members Naomi Brisbois, Krysta Rhoan, Tashina Smith, Celeste White or Arlena Danzuka.

Warm Spring Tribal Youth are invited to take part in Tananawit’s 4th Annual “Lil’ Creative Natives Youth Art Fair” March 24-25. It will be held at Tananawit Suite #3 from 10-3 both days with lunch provided. It’s open to youth age 10 up through high school. Call Natalie Kirk at 541-553-3249 to sign your student up. Space is limited.

Warm Springs Recreation is taking kids on a fun trip to the High Desert Museum on Wednesday, March 25th – leaving the Community Center at 8:30am and returning around 5. Youth must have a current After-School Program application turned in the Rec office to go. For the trip, kids need to bring spending money or a sack lunch, good walking shoes and a jacket.

Spring Term GED classes in Warm Springs will begin March 30th at the Education Building second floor computer lab. They will be held Mondays and Wednesdays from noon to 3 until June. For more information contact Stef Brewer at sbrewer5@cocc.edu or 541-316-5813.

At the Warm Springs K-8 Academy, track practices will begin Monday, March 30th. If your student is interested in playing a sport, they will need a current sports physical and signed paperwork. Paperwork is found in the athletic handbook in the front office.

Jefferson County Youth Soccer Association is taking signups for Pre-K through 5th Grade Spring Soccer. The program starts April 7th and ends May 16th. Games and practices will be Tuesday and Thursdays 6-7pm at JCMS. There is a sign-up event on Wednesday, March 11th from 5-7:30pm at Dreams Realty Group in Madras for anyone who wants to sign-up in person. You can also find the registration form on the Jefferson County Youth Soccer Association Facebook page to print and fill out. Return it and pay the fees at The Spot during business hours before March 31st.

Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise will not be accepting personal loan applications during the month of March. The only exceptions are funeral and medical emergency loan requests. The loan moratorium period is through March 31st.

The Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) will be back in Warm Springs providing legal assistance for qualifying Tribal Members at monthly clinics. They will be from 9am to Noon on April 6th, May 4th & June 1st at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office. They can help with: will drafting, estate planning, expungement of a conviction, tenant rights, employee rights, protection from domestic violence and public benefits. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352. Walk-ins are also welcome but you may need to wait.

The Bash In Simnash Rodeo will be held Saturday, April 18th in Simnasho. Events are bull riding, wild horse race, breakaway, mixed broncs, and team roping plus ribbon roping, a 2+1 wild horse race, min bulls, junior & senior cold races and a war hoop contest. Contact Aja 541-460-8008 for more details. There’s also going to be a Bronc Riding School the day before – on Friday, April 17th. To sign up for that contact Cooper Dewitt 520-604-6854.

Youth sports camps are held every Sunday in Warm Springs. The free camp offers agility training and open gym time for all youth ages 9-18 and will be held Sundays through April 19th from 12:30 to 2:30 in the old elementary gym.

High Lookee Lodge is looking for photos to be displayed in the Hospice Room that bring the beauty of our lands, waters, people and place to the space. 10 photos will be selected and the artists given small payments. Each image will be transferred to a canvas and the original returned. You can bring a photo to High Lookee Lodge or email a digital copy to Fay.Hurtado@wstribes.org. For more information call 541-553-1182. The deadline for submissions is May 30th.