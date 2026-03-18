KWSO Info Mix Wed., Mar. 18, 2026

At KWSO we are trying to meet folks where they are to share local information, opportunities, resources and news.

In the coming year we will be testing some electronic signage at public spaces where we will update flyers, share education and other content specific to the Warm Springs Community.

To go along with that – we will continue to share information on the air in our Community Calendar, which you can find on our website (updated every day) We also record public service announcements that are dropped into our broadcast day 24/7.

We already post flyers on the KWSO Facebook page and are in the process of developing a work flow that will routinely have us post flyers to our website in conjunction with our effort to create a vertical video to post on Facebook AND include the flyers on the KWSO website under the News & Information Tab – choose “Events/Opportunities”.

Here is a PDF version of the flyers we are sharing today

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