Warm Springs Presbyterian Church News

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church, part of Presbyterian Church USA, is in the recruitment process for a Pastor now that the complete remodel of the church manse (residence) has been completed. The delay in seeking a full-time pastor has been waiting for the manse project to be completed in order to provide housing for a new minister. Funding for the remodel was provided by the synod office, Presbytery of the Cascades,.

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church has been in existence for 152 years. Worship services are each Sunday at 10am with a coffee hour following services.

The Presbyterian Church is also the site for the Helping Hand Food Pantry that reopens for the season this coming Monday, March 9, 2026. The Food Pantry is supported by NeighborImpact and is open Mondays 12:30 to 4pm.

Additionally, there is a Immersion Preschool offering Language Immersion for the three languages of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs (Ichishkiin, Kiksht & Numu) as well as full day care through the CTWS Education Branch. The preschool is for 3 & 4 year olds.