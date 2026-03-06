May 19, 2026 Primary Election

May 19th is a Primary Election Day in Oregon. To vote – you need to be registered. To register to vote in Oregon, you must be: A U.S. citizen, A resident of Oregon, and at least 16 years old If you are not yet 18 years of age, you will not receive a ballot until an election occurs on or after your 18th birthday.​​

To register to vote ONLINE you will need to provide: an Oregon driver license, permit or ID card number issued by Oregon DMV.

You can also register in person at your County Clerk’s Office or download a paper form HERE, fill it out and return it to your County Clerk’s office.

The County Clerk In Madras – is at 66 SE D St C. In Bend – that’s 1300 NW Wall St Suite 202. In The Dalles – that’s 401 E 3rd St Suite 100. The deadline to register to vote in the May 19th Primary, or to change party affiliation is April 28th. Vote by mail ballots will go out on April 29th.

March 10, 2026 is the last day for a non-incumbent candidate to file for office. For Jefferson County Nonpartisan Offices on the ballot are: Jefferson County Commissioner, Positions 1 & 2 Jefferson County Treasurer, Sheriff, County Clerk, and Assessor. All positions are for 4 year terms.

As of Sept 15, 2025 there are 17,571 registered voters in Jefferson County. There were 7278 Nonaffiliated Voters, 5889 Republicans, 3104 Democrats, 912 Independents, and 388 “other parties” registered voters.

Vote by mail ballots need to be returned to a county clerk’s office or official ballot drop box by 8pm on election day. Ballots that are mailed must be postmarked on or before Election Day & received by mail within 7 days of Election Day.

Jefferson County 24 Hour Drop Sites are located at: Metolius City Hall, Culver City Hall, in Madras – Jefferson County Clerk’s Office, Crooked River Ranch – near the tennis courts, Warm Springs – on Wasco Street and Camp Sherman – at the Black Butte School. In Wasco County 24 hour Drop Sites are at: Wasco County 3rd St Building, The Wasco County Courthouse, Dufur City Hall, Maupin Civic Center, Mosier City Hall and in Simnasho – at Three Warriors Market.

Remember to sign your return envelope. A ballot will not be counted unless the return envelope is signed and the signature matches the signature of the voter registration record.