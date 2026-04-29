Beloved WSK8 Academy EA Retires After 18 Years

After 18 years of dedicated service to the next generation of Warm Springs, WSK8 Academy Educational Assistant Cheryl Walters is retiring.

Cheryl, who began working at Warm Springs Old Elementary School back in 2008, said she was welcomed with open arms by the staff, parents, and students from the very beginning.

“It’s just been a blessing to be able to see these kids grow,” she said.

Cheryl decided to retire so she could join her husband, who has been retired for six years. “He said it’s time to join him, and so here I am! Next chapter in life.”

Her favorite part of the job, she says, has been the surprises from the children, and the evolving silliness that comes with each generation.

“It’s great to see the kids that I started with 18 years ago now in their 20s, and some of their kids are in kindergarten now,” Cheryl added.

In retirement, she plans to take it easy and spend more time with her grandchildren and family.

Though she is retiring, Cheryl has stated that she is going to remain at WSK8 Academy until the last day of the school year on June 9th.

Before concluding the interview with KWSO, she offered this advice to future teachers: “Have fun. Enjoy what you do. Embrace every moment because it is very rewarding at the end of the day – the difference you make in one’s life, whether it be a child or an adult.”