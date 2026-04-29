KWSO Calendar for Thu., Apr. 30, 2026

Funeral Arrangements for Ray Wesley Smith, Jr. “Rain” – Services will begin at 3pm today (Apr. 30) at the Agency Longhouse. Overnight services will be held. Burial is at sunrise on Friday (May 1) at the Agency Cemetery. A sack lunch and giveaway will follow.

Today at the Plateau Travel Plaza, there’s a job fair from 10-2. They will have onsite interviews and managers available for any questions people may have.

The Madras Community Food Pantry will be open 10am to 1pm today. It’s located on the Culver Highway.

The Life Raft Food Pantry (401 5th Street) in Maupin provides food Thursdays from 10AM – 3PM. The Dufur School Pantry is open Thursdays from 4:30-6:30pm in the Home Ec Room. And the Neighbor-to-Neighbor Food Pantry on Emigrant Street in Wamic is open on the first and third Thursday of the month from 1-4pm.

At the Senior Center – there is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Warm Springs Prevention is inviting everyone to attend Tribal Lunch Drum Practice every Tuesday & Thursday from 11:30-2pm in the old school gym. Bring your own lunch. Anyone is invited to sing, dance or listen.

Thursday groups at Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center are On Second Thought at 4:00 and Embodiment Practice with Dr. Tam from 4-5:30pm. Dr. Tam’s group is open to the public.

The Warm Springs K8 Track team has a meet today at Madras High School at 3:30.

On the Madras High School Sports Schedule today, boys tennis hosts Crook County, girls tennis travels to Crook County, girls golf competes at the Quail Run Invite, baseball travels to Molalla, and softball hosts Molalla at 4:30.

Warm Springs HR needs vendors for Employee Appreciation Day on June 19th. They are looking for booths with classic carnival treats. The deadline to fill out an application is this Friday (May 1). For more information call 541-553-3262, email comp-benefits@wstribes.org or go to the HR Office in the Tribal Administration Building.

NeighborImpact’s Energy Assistance Program’s latest cycle is open for people to get applications through tomorrow (May 1) They are available from Dot Thurby at the Family Resource Center in Warm Springs, online and by email at ea@neighborimpact.org. They are only available through tomorrow and can be returned at any time. They are processed on a first come, first service basis.

The 4th Annual Columbia River Round Dance is tomorrow (May 1) at Wahtonka Community School in The Dalles. Doors will open at 4:30. There’s a community meal at 5 and the round dance is from 6 to midnight.

Brutal Rez Productions presents Rezfest 2K26 & Chuck Hudson’s 50th Birthday Party this Saturday (May 2) in the Community Center Social Hall. There will be concessions and grand entry at 5pm. It’s $15 at the door and open to all ages. It’s a drug & alcohol-free event.

Jefferson County Commissioner Candidate Forums will be hosted by the Madras Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce on May 4th at 7pm at the Madras Performing Arts Center, May 7th at 6:30pm at the Crooked River Ranch and May 11th at 6:30pm at the Camp Sherman Community Hall. Questions for candidates will be considered through written request by Friday May 1st. Email MadrasChamber@gmail.com.

The Recreation Department’s annual spring yard sale is on Friday, May 8th from 8:30-3 on the front lawn of the Community Wellness Center. Call the office to reserve a table.

May 19th is a Primary Election Day in Oregon. As of Sept 15, 2025 there are 17,571 registered voters in Jefferson County. There were 7278 Nonaffiliated Voters, 5889 Republicans, 3104 Democrats, 912 Independents, and 388 “other parties” registered voters. Vote by mail ballots need to be returned to a county clerk’s office or official ballot drop box by 8pm on Election Day. Ballots that are mailed must be postmarked on or before Election Day & received by mail within 7 days of Election Day.

The Warm Springs Health & Human Services Branch is taking sign-ups now for a presentation titled “Building Belonging: The Science of Connecting in a Lonely World. It will be held Wednesday, June 3rd 11am to 2pm at the old school cafeteria. Lunch will be provided. To sign-up, contact LeMinnie Smith at the Prevention Team office.

KWSO’s Thursday Market will be back at the Campus Pavilion on Thursdays from 10:30am until 2pm starting June 18th and going through September 10th. This is a chance for community engagement for programs and organizations plus a small business opportunity for local vendors. If you are interested in learning more about setting up for the summer or just one time – email sue.matters@wstribes.org.