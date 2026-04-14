Celilo-Wyam Salmon Feast Celebration 2026

This past weekend folks gathered to welcome back the salmon and celebrate a way of life for the people of the Columbia River and it’s tributaries in Middle Oregon and the high plateau regions.

Part of the celebration ahead of the Feast was a powwow at the Celilo Longhouse. Every person in the circle adds to the strength of Native Community.

The gathering reinforced that the cycle continues. Coming together to honor the salmon and our shared path.

Check out videos from Saturday Night (April 11, 2026) https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLLbDj2FMPnrXjoWBsYLlWv84e_400NJW4&si=6lwqbfpwfKxaI0Hw

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