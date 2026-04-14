Warm Springs Community Health is hosting National STI Awareness Week this week.

New tests for Sexually transmitted infections are now availalble. With a simple finger poke for a small blood sample – they can test for HIV, Syphillis and Hepatitis C.

This Thursday (4/16/26) from 9am until 4pm – eligible patients who have not been screened in the past 30 days will be offered 20 dollar incentive gift cards after having an appointment with one of the community health nurses to get a risk assessment, counseling about STI’s and test results from the new equipment.

To learn more or to participate – stop by the Community Health end of the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center.