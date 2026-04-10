KWSO Calendar for Fri., Apr. 10, 2026

Funeral Arrangements for Francis E. Smith. There will be a viewing this morning at 10am at Bel Air Funeral Home in Madras. They will follow with funeral services at the Pavillion behind the Community Center – open to all denominations with 7 Washut songs. Then burial will be at the Agency Cemetery with a light lunch and giveaway after.

There is no school today for 509J students. It is a Teacher Grading Day.

The Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club will be open 8am to 5pm today.

The Community Wellness Center is hosting Easter Eggs & Games this morning at 9. If you have an Easter basket, you’re encouraged to bring it.

The Food Bank at the Warm Springs Commodities warehouse is open today from 10am to 1pm. And the Reservation Impact Free Food Market is this afternoon at 3:30 at the Commodities Building. It happens on the 2nd Friday of the month.

Every Friday, Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center has a Relapse Prevention Group for current clients at 11am. In the afternoon, Art + Emotion Group with Dr. Largent is from 3-4pm and Wellbriety Group Therapy is from 4-5pm. These afternoon groups are open to the public.

There is no Tai Chi Class today. It will resume next Friday at noon in the Community Center aerobics room.

The Metolius Friends Food Pantry is open to all on Fridays from 4-6pm at 575 Hood Ave. You do need to bring your own bags.

The Cowsills will stage a benefit concert for the Jefferson County Historical Society at the Madras Performing Arts Center tomorrow (Apr. 11). Tickets are available online and you can find that link on today’s Community Calendar on the KWSO website. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the Madras Pioneer newspaper office at 35 SE C St., Suite C from 8-2:00 today.

Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Days at Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort are offered on the first and last Sunday of each month. Tribal Member discounts include free admission for day use, half off of all cabana rentals, 25% off all food purchases and 10% off of pool house store items. Included in your day pass is – use of all 7 pools and cold tubs, mini golf, pickleball, basketball, bocce ball, spike ball, 4-square volleyball and interactive video games. The next Tribal Appreciation Days are coming up Sunday, April 26th, May 3rd and May 31st. Kah-Nee-Ta also offers daily Tribal Member discounts and amenities for day and twilight passes, cabana rentals, Spa Wanapine, overnight lodging, the Tribal Picnic Pavilions and Tribal Bathhouse. Call 541-553-1112 for more information.

Wasco Electric Cooperative ha unclaimed capital credit payments for the years 1991, 1992, & 1993. A list of members with unclaimed credits can be found their website www.wascoelectric.com/your-account/capital-credits/. Click on Unclaimed Capital Credits. Members or their heirs must claim these payments by May.