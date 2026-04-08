KWSO Calendar for Thu., Apr. 9, 2026

A Celebration of Life for Arlene Graham will be held in Madras this morning. Funeral services begin at 10 at Bel-Air. Internment will immediately follow at Mt. Jefferson Memorial Cemetery. Her family requests that, instead of flowers, donations be made to the Audubon Society in Arlene’s name.

The Madras Community Food Pantry will be open 10am to 1pm today. It’s located on the Culver Highway.

The Life Raft Food Pantry located at 401 5th Street in Maupin serves the surrounding areas by providing food at no cost to the community Thursdays from 10AM – 3PM. The Dufur School Pantry is open to students and community members Thursdays from 4:30-6:30pm in the Home Ec Room at Dufur School. And the Neighbor-to-Neighbor Food Pantry on Emigrant Street in Wamic is open on the first and third Thursday of the month from 1-4pm.

At the Senior Center – there is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

On the Madras High School Spring Sports Schedule for Thursday, girls golf travels to an IMC Match at Rivers Edge at 11:00 AM.

Warm Springs Prevention is inviting everyone to attend Tribal Lunch Drum Practice every Tuesday & Thursday from 11:30-2pm in the old school gym. Bring your own lunch. Anyone is invited to sing, dance or listen.

Warm Springs K8 Academy, Mountain Star and KIDS Center are partnering for the annual Communities for Kids event in support of National Child Abuse Prevention Month. It is this afternoon at the K8 from 3:30-5:30. It’s an opportunity connect with community resources that support children and families, plus there will be free food and raffles.

Thursday groups at Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center are On Second Thought at 4:00 and Embodiment Practice with Dr. Tam from 4-5:30pm. Dr. Tam’s group is open to the public.

The We Are Home Film Festival is this evening starting at 6 at the Madras Performing Arts Center. This is a season for nonviolence event celebrating stories from Native and Indigenous communities.

The Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club will be open Friday (Apr. 10) 8am to 5pm – a no school day.

There is no Tai Chi Class tomorrow in Warm Springs. It will resume Friday, April 17 at noon in the Community Center aerobics room.

The Community Wellness Center is hosting Easter Eggs & Games tomorrow (Apr. 10) at 9am. If you have an Easter basket, you’re encouraged to bring it.

The Cowsills will stage a benefit concert for the Jefferson County Historical Society at the Madras Performing Arts Center this Saturday (Apr. 11). Tickets are available online. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the Madras Pioneer newspaper office at 35 SE C St., Suite C in Madras from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Wana Pa Koot Koot Elders’s Tour is coming up on Wednesday, April 15th. It will leave from the Warm Springs GeoVisions office at 7am and return by 5pm. The day will be spent around The Dalles Dam Area and Columbia Hills State Park. Transportation is available, and lunch will be provided.

May 19th is a Primary Election Day in Oregon. If you are not sure if you are registered to vote or if you want to make sure your voter registration information is accurate you can go online. You can check if you are registered to vote, view and update your voter registration information. The last day to register to vote is April 28th

Division of Child Support employees will be in the Warm Springs once a month DHS office providing in-person assistance with completing forms and answering questions about child support. They are there on the first Tuesday of every month and their next visit will be on Tuesday, May 5th from 1-3pm. Walk-ins and appointments are welcome. To schedule or for questions email ChildSupportBendTribalLiaison@DOJ.Oregon.gov or call 541-388-6141.

The Madras Aquatic Center has drop-in activities scheduled now through June 13th.

Wednesday through Saturday there is lap swim, independent work out, family swim, hot tub and fitness classes. For more information check macrecdistrict.com or call 541-475-4253.