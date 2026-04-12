KWSO Calendar for Mon., Apr. 13, 2026

Today is Late Start Monday for all 509J students. Schools will open 90 minutes later than normal.

The Hydro Panel Facility in the Industrial Park is open today for free drinking water. Warm Springs community members can stop by between 8am and 5pm to fill their containers.

The Timber Committee and the Land Use Planning Committee both meet on the 2nd & 4th Mondays of the month. They have meetings scheduled today. The Timber Committee meets this morning from 8:30-noon at the Forestry Admin Office. The Land Use Planning Committee will meet from 1:30-4:30 in the cougar Den at Natural Resources.

On the Tribal Council agenda this morning from 9 until noon is Tribal Member Concerns. This afternoon will be Enterprise Updates at 1:30 from Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise, 2:30 is Museum at Warm Springs, and 3:30 Economic Development.

Senior Fitness Class at the Senior Center is every Monday and Thursday morning at 10:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Mondays at the Behavioral Health Center there is a Women’s Talking Circle at 11am. The Adolescent A&D Education Court Program meets from 4-5pm. Contact the BHC Center for more information.

The Warm Springs Helping Hand Food Pantry is open Mondays 12:30-4pm at the Presbyterian Church. Food is available first come first serve. This is drug and alcohol-free zone.

The Wana Pa Koot Koot Elders’s Tour is coming up on Wednesday, April 15th. It will leave from the Warm Springs GeoVisions office at 7am and return by 5pm. The day will be spent around The Dalles Dam Area and Columbia Hills State Park. Transportation is available, and lunch will be provided.

Saving Grace provides free & confidential support to survivors of intimate partner violence and sexual assault. With 1 in 4 women and 1 in 10 men affected, you’re not alone. Their services include shelter, advocacy, and legal support. Whether you’ve faced sexual assault, intimate partner violence, trafficking, or stalking, their team can help you heal and regain control of your life. They have a 24-hour Helpline: 541-389-7021. Saving Grace is having a Community Open House on Wednesday, April 15th 1-2pm at its Madras office 500 NE A Street, Suite 103. Light refreshments will be provided.

The Bash In Simnash Rodeo will be held Saturday, April 18th in Simnasho. Events are bull riding, wild horse race, breakaway, mixed broncs, and team roping plus ribbon roping, a 2+1 wild horse race, min bulls, junior & senior cold races and a war hoop contest. Contact Aja 541-460-8008 for more details. There’s also going to be a Bronc Riding School the day before – on Friday, April 17th. To sign up for that contact Cooper Dewitt 520-604-6854.

The Willie “Stax” Memorial men’s and Women’s Open Basketball Tournament is May 22nd thru the 24th. The deadline for teams is May 8th with an Early Bird Deal until April 17th. This is a true double elimination tournament. To learn more – contact Andy Stacona at 541-630-1794.

The Warm Springs Health & Human Services Branch is taking sign-ups now for a presentation titled “Building Belonging: The Science of Connecting in a Lonely World. It will be held Wednesday, June 3rd 11am to 2pm at the old school cafeteria. Lunch will be provided. To sign-up, contact LeMinnie Smith at the Prevention Team office.

The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center is located in the old Girls Dorm on campus. They do intakes weekdays except for the lunch hour. An Intake is the starting point for counseling services. Following that first step – a counselor schedules and appointment. Also – Walk in assessments can be done on Thursdays at 1. Within a week or two – they will reach out to you and assign a counselor. You can learn more about the process by calling 541-553-3205 OR call or text 541-675-5481.