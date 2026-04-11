KWSO Calendar for Sun., Apr. 12, 2026

There’s a youth sports camp providing free agility training and open gym time for all youth ages 9-18 and from 12:30 to 2:30 in the old elementary gym.

Congressional Candidates will be in Madras for a forum today. Democratic Candidates running to represent Eastern Oregon in the House of Representatives will take questions at Madras Performing Arts Center at 1pm. Candidates Chris Beck, Mary Doyle, Peter Quince, Dawn Rasmussen, and Patty Snow will take questions from the audience.

The Wana Pa Koot Koot Elders’s Tour is coming up on Wednesday, April 15th. It will leave from the Warm Springs GeoVisions office at 7am and return by 5pm. The day will be spent around The Dalles Dam Area and Columbia Hills State Park. Transportation is available, and lunch will be provided.

Saving Grace provides free & confidential support to survivors of intimate partner violence and sexual assault. With 1 in 4 women and 1 in 10 men affected, you’re not alone. Their services include shelter, advocacy, and legal support. Whether you’ve faced sexual assault, intimate partner violence, trafficking, or stalking, their team can help you heal and regain control of your life. They have a 24-hour Helpline: 541-389-7021. Saving Grace is having a Community Open House on Wednesday, April 15th 1-2pm at its Madras office 500 NE A Street, Suite 103. Light refreshments will be provided.

Buffalo Baseball Camp for boys age 6 and up is on Saturday, April 18th at Madras High School. Registration and camp for ages 6-12 will start at 9am. Registration and camp for boys 13 and older will start at 12:30. Participants should bring a light coat, glove, cleats, water and a baseball bat if they have one. The camp is free.

May 19th is a Primary Election Day in Oregon. To vote – you need to be registered. You can go online to register or check your voter registration information: https://secure.sos.state.or.us/orestar/vr/showVoterSearch.do?lang=eng&source=SOS. For Jefferson County Nonpartisan Offices on the ballot are: Jefferson County Commissioner, Positions 1 & 2, Jefferson County Treasurer, Sheriff, County Clerk, and Assessor. All positions are for 4-year terms. The deadline to register to vote in the May 19th Primary, or to change party affiliation is April 28th

KWSO’s Thursday Market will be back at the Campus Pavilion on Thursdays from 10:30am until 2pm starting June 18th and going through September 10th. This is a chance for community engagement for programs and organizations plus a small business opportunity for local vendors. If you are interested in learning more about setting up for the summer or just one time – email sue.matters@wstribes.org.

Warm Springs Comp & Benefits is seeking food vendors who can offer “carnival theme” foods – to set up for Employee Appreciation Day on Friday June 19th. To learn more you can email comp-benefits@wstribes.org or call 541-553-3262.