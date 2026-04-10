KWSO Calendar for Sat., Apr. 11, 2026

On the Madras High School Spring Sports Schedule for Saturday, boys and girls tennis host Stanfield and Echo at Madras High School at 10:00 AM, and varsity and JV softball host Klamath Union and Crosspoint Christian doubleheaders starting at 1:00 PM.

The Cowsills will stage a benefit concert for the Jefferson County Historical Society at the Madras Performing Arts Center today at 7pm. Tickets are available ONLINE.

Congressional Candidates will be in Madras for a forum tomorrow (Apr. 12). Democratic Candidates running to represent Eastern Oregon in the House of Representatives will take questions at Madras Performing Arts Center at 1pm. Candidates Chris Beck, Mary Doyle, Peter Quince, Dawn Rasmussen, and Patty Snow will take questions from the audience.

The Wana Pa Koot Koot Elders’s Tour is coming up on Wednesday, April 15th. It will leave from the Warm Springs GeoVisions office at 7am and return by 5pm. The day will be spent around The Dalles Dam Area and Columbia Hills State Park. Transportation is available, and lunch will be provided.

The Bash In Simnash Rodeo will be held Saturday, April 18th in Simnasho. Events are bull riding, wild horse race, breakaway, mixed broncs, and team roping plus ribbon roping, a 2+1 wild horse race, min bulls, junior & senior cold races and a war hoop contest. Contact Aja 541-460-8008 for more details. There’s also going to be a Bronc Riding School the day before – on Friday, April 17th. To sign up for that contact Cooper Dewitt 520-604-6854.

Brutal Rez Productions presents Rezfest 2K26 & Chuck Hudson’s 50th Birthday Parth Saturday, May 2nd in the Community Center Social Hall. Performers are Chronic Illness, Damage Overdose, Warden, Within the Pyre, Dead Nexus, Sho Rilla & Eagle Thunder. There will be concessions and grand entry at 5pm. It’s $15 at the door and open to all ages. It’s a drug & alcohol-free event.

Beginning May 5th, Cascades East Transit will provide a new route from Madras/Warm Springs to Kah-Nee-Ta/Simnasho Tuesday through Friday. The route schedule will be posted soon at www.CascadesEastTransit.com and posted at bus stops. The route will be free for riders during May.

The Museum at Warm Springs will host a Cedar Bark Basket Class over 3 Saturdays, which will include a field trip to harvest cedar bark. The dates are May 9, 16, and 23, 10am-4pm. The class will be instructed by Archie Caldera and limited to 12 adults. Supplies will be provided. The registration deadline is May 6th at 4pm with Angela Smith at the Museum.

Warm Springs Recreation is offering their Lil’ Miss Warm Springs Program classes. Through hands on learning – the participants get experience with a variety of cultural practices. Girls do need to sign up and register and you can do that at the Community Center Office. The Lil’ Miss Warm Springs Pageant, set for May 20th, will be open to enrolled Warm Springs Tribal Member girls who have completed a project with the Lil’ Miss Warm Springs Program. Age categories are Lil’ Miss for ages 9-11, Junior Miss 12-14 years of age and Senior Miss for young women ages 15-17. For more information contact Carol Sahme 541-553-3243.

High Lookee Lodge is looking for photos to be displayed in the Hospice Room that bring the beauty of our lands, waters, people and place to the space. 10 photos will be selected, and the artists will be given small payments. Each image will be transferred to a canvas and the original returned. You can bring a photo to High Lookee Lodge or email a digital copy to Fay.Hurtado@wstribes.org. For more information call 541-553-1182. The deadline for submissions is May 30th.