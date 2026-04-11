Warm Springs Campus Boil Water Notice

On Friday, April 10, 2026, a contractor working in the campus area hit an 8 inch water main. This resulted in the loss of water pressure. Tribal offices and businesses closed early,

Repairs were completed by the CTWS Branch of Public Utilities by late afternoon and water service was restored to those impacted in the campus area.

Any time there is disruption to the water system, a boil water notice is issued, until water testing can be completed. The boil water notice is only for the Warm Springs Campus Area.

A boil water notice means water users must bring water to a rolling boil for one minute, then cool it before using for drinking, washing dishes, brushing teeth, or preparing food.

Drinking Water is available at the Emergency Management Water Distribution center on Wasco Street.