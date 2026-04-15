KWSO Calendar for Thu., Apr. 16, 2026

At Warm Springs Head Start today, C-Pod is hosting an Art Walk. Art will be up all day for families to check out.

Warm Springs Community Health is hosting National STI Awareness Week this week. New tests for Sexually transmitted infections are now available. With a simple finger poke for a small blood sample – they can test for HIV, Syphilis and Hepatitis C. Today between 9am and 4pm – eligible patients who have not been screened in the past 30 days will be offered $20 incentive gift cards after having an appointment with one of the community health nurses to get a risk assessment, counseling about STI’s and test results from the new equipment.

The Madras Community Food Pantry will be open 10am to 1pm today. It’s located on the Culver Highway.

The Life Raft Food Pantry located at 401 5th Street in Maupin serves the surrounding areas Thursdays from 10AM – 3PM. The Dufur School Pantry is open to students and community members Thursdays from 4:30-6:30pm in the Home Ec Room. And the Neighbor-to-Neighbor Food Pantry on Emigrant Street in Wamic is open on the first and third Thursday of the month from 1-4pm.

At the Senior Center – there is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Warm Springs Prevention is inviting everyone to attend Tribal Lunch Drum Practice every Tuesday & Thursday from 11:30-2pm in the old school gym. Bring your own lunch. Anyone is invited to sing, dance or listen.

The Warm Springs K8 Track & Field has a meet this afternoon at 3:30 at Madras High School.

Thursday groups at Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center are On Second Thought at 4:00 and Embodiment Practice with Dr. Tam from 4-5:30pm. Dr. Tam’s group is open to the public.

The Bash In Simnash Rodeo is this Saturday, April 18th in Simnasho. Events are bull riding, wild horse race, breakaway, mixed broncs, and team roping plus ribbon roping, a 2+1 wild horse race, min bulls, junior & senior cold races and a war hoop contest. Contact Aja 541-460-8008 for more details. There’s also going to be a Bronc Riding School tomorrow. To sign up for that contact Cooper Dewitt 520-604-6854.

Buffalo Baseball Camp for boys age 6 and up is this Saturday, April 18th at Madras High School. Registration and camp for ages 6-12 will start at 9am. Registration and camp for boys 13 and older will start at 12:30. Participants should bring a light coat, glove, cleats, water and a baseball bat if they have one. The camp is free.

Nature Kids outings are for kids and families to explore the wonders of the natural world at a local park. Each outing includes a hands-on activity. Nature Kids is offered on the third Saturday of the month through October at Sahalee Park in Madras. The next outing is this Saturday, April 18th 10:30-noon. The theme is Sky Explorers! All Nature Kids are free and ideal for families with kids ages 5-10. Registration is helpful but not required. Visit DeschutesLandTrust.org to learn more.

The Native American Alliance 2nd Annual Powwow is Saturday April 18th at the University of Portland. Grand Entry is at 3pm.

This Sunday (Apr. 19), the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church will have Musical Worship Service presented by members of the Westminster Portland Chancel Choir. Worship will be at 10am with a lasagna lunch to follow.

Warm Springs CPS will have a Round Dance for Child Abuse Prevention Awareness featuring the Begay Boys. It will be held Wednesday, April 22nd at noon at the campus pavilion. A light meal and dessert will be provided.

The deadline to register to vote in the May 19th Primary, or to change party affiliation is April 28th. Vote by mail ballots will go out on April 29th. You can register online or you can download a paper form, fill it out and return it to your County Clerk’s office. Paper forms are also available at your county clerk’s office. In Madras – that’s at 66 SE D St C, in Bend – that’s 1300 NW Wall St Suite 202, in The Dalles – that’s 401 E 3rd St Suite 100.

Brutal Rez Productions presents Rezfest 2K26 & Chuck Hudson’s 50th Birthday Parth Saturday, May 2nd in the Community Center Social Hall. It’s $15 at the door and open to all ages. It’s a drug & alcohol-free event.

Beginning May 5th, Cascades East Transit will provide a new route from Madras/Warm Springs to Kah-Nee-Ta/Simnasho Tuesday through Friday. The route schedule will be posted soon at www.CascadesEastTransit.com and posted at bus stops. The route will be free for riders during May.

Warm Springs Honor Seniors Day is on Friday, May 8th beginning at 9am at the Agency Longhouse. This year’s theme is “Rockin’ the Ages.” The event will have a salmon bake, door prizes & raffles, games & contests, including a costume contest for you seniors who show up dressed in your favorite rock n roll era.

Warm Springs Comp & Benefits is seeking food vendors who can offer “carnival theme” foods – to set up for Employee Appreciation Day on Friday June 19th. To learn more you can email comp-benefits@wstribes.org or call 541-553-3262.