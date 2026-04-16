KWSO Calendar for Fri., Apr. 17, 2026

The Food Bank at the Warm Springs Commodities warehouse is open today from 10am to 1pm.

Every Friday, Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center has a Relapse Prevention Group for current clients at 11am. In the afternoon, Art + Emotion Group with Dr. Largent is from 3-4pm and Wellbriety Group Therapy is from 4-5pm. These afternoon groups are open to the public.

There is Tai Chi Class today at noon in the Community Center aerobics room. People of any skill level are welcome to attend. It’s free.

Friday is Senior Lunch Day in Warm Springs. Free meals for elders 60 and older are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Wellness Center dining room.

Free meals for seniors 60 and older are served every Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday at the Jefferson County Senior Center at 860 SW Madison St in Madras from 12-1.

The Tribal Courthouse will be closed for monthly service from 3:30 to 5 this afternoon. During this period, individuals should contact Dispatch for any emergencies. For non-urgent matters, leave a voicemail or email the court at court@wstribes.org. They will respond to all inquiries when the office reopens on Monday.

On the Madras High School Spring Sports Schedule today, girls tennis hosts Henley at 4.

The Metolius Friends Food Pantry is open to all on Fridays from 4-6pm at 575 Hood Ave. You do need to bring your own bags.

Warm Springs Head Start is having a family bingo night from 5-6:30. They will have prizes for children & adults and a light dinner.

The Willie “Stax” Memorial men’s and Women’s Open Basketball Tournament is May 22nd thru the 24th. The deadline for teams is May 8th and today is the deadline for an Early Bird Deal. This is a true double elimination tournament. To learn more – contact Andy Stacona at 541-630-1794.

Buffalo Baseball Camp for boys age 6 and up is happening tomorrow (Apr. 18) at Madras High School. Registration and camp for ages 6-12 will start at 9am. Registration and camp for boys 13 and older will start at 12:30. Participants should bring a light coat, glove, cleats, water and a baseball bat if they have one. The camp is free.

Nature Kids outings are for kids and families to explore the wonders of the natural world at a local park. Each outing includes a hands-on activity. Nature Kids is offered on the third Saturday of the month through October at Sahalee Park in Madras. The next outing is this Saturday (Apr. 18) 10:30-noon. The theme is Sky Explorers! All Nature Kids are free and ideal for families with kids ages 5-10. Registration is helpful but not required. Visit DeschutesLandTrust.org to learn more.

The Bash In Simnash Rodeo is coming up tomorrow (Apr. 18) in Simnasho. Events are bull riding, wild horse race, breakaway, mixed broncs, and team roping plus ribbon roping, a 2+1 wild horse race, min bulls, junior & senior cold races and a war hoop contest. Contact Aja 541-460-8008 for more details.

The Native American Alliance 2nd Annual Powwow is Saturday (Apr. 18) at the University of Portland. Grand Entry is at 3pm.

This Sunday (Apr. 19), the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church will have Musical Worship Service presented by members of the Westminster Portland Chancel Choir. Worship will be at 10am with a lasagna lunch to follow.

South Wasco County School District would like to invite everyone to the Redsides Powwow in Maupin on Tuesday, April 21st. Dinner will be in the High School Cafeteria from 5:30-6:30pm and the Powwow will be in the High School Gym from 6:30-9pm. The Host Drum will be the Black Lodge Singers and all dancers and drummers are always welcome. Main & side dishes, beverages & service ware will be provided and Potluck Desserts are always welcome.

Division of Child Support employees will be in the Warm Springs once a month at the DHS office providing in-person assistance with completing forms and answering questions about child support. They are there on the first Tuesday of every month and their next visit will be on Tuesday, May 5th from 1-3pm. Walk-ins and appointments are welcome. To schedule or for questions email ChildSupportBendTribalLiaison@DOJ.Oregon.gov or call 541-388-6141.

The Museum at Warm Springs will host a Cedar Bark Basket Class over 3 Saturdays, which will include a field trip to harvest cedar bark. The dates are May 9, 16, and 23, 10am-4pm. The class will be instructed by Archie Caldera and limited to 12 adults. Supplies will be provided. The registration deadline is May 6th at 4pm with Angela Smith at the Museum.

Applications are currently be accepted for the 2026/27 Mark O. Hatfield Fellowship. Each year, a Native American is selected to serve as the Hatfield Fellow and intern in one of Oregon’s congressional delegates’ Washington, D.C., offices. To be eligible, applicants must be 21 and over with at least a bachelor’s degree and be an enrolled member of one of the nine federally recognized Tribes of Oregon or of any federally recognized Tribe and currently living in the Pacific Northwest. Learn more at TheCommunityFund.com.

High Lookee Lodge is looking for photos to be displayed in the Hospice Room that bring the beauty of our lands, waters, people and place to the space. 10 photos will be selected and the artists given small payments. Each image will be transferred to a canvas and the original returned. You can bring a photo to High Lookee Lodge or email a digital copy to Fay.Hurtado@wstribes.org. For more information call 541-553-1182. The deadline for submissions is May 30th.