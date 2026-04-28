KWSO Calendar for Wed., Apr. 29, 2026

Funeral Arrangements for Ray Wesley Smith, Jr. “Rain” – Services will begin at 3pm Thursday (Apr. 30) at the Agency Longhouse. Overnight services will be held. Burial is at sunrise on Friday (May 1) at the Agency Cemetery. A sack lunch and giveaway will follow.

The Warm Springs Vital Stats office in the Tribal Administration Building is closed on Wednesdays to allow staff to address a backlog of work. This schedule will remain in effect through July 8th. The best way to contact Vital Stats is to stop by (except on Wednesday) or email vitalstats@wstribes.org.

Warm Springs Head Start is doing a wapas making class today from 5-6:30.

Today at the Behavioral Health Center, Parenting Class meets at 11am, Adult Anger Management Group is at 3 and Men’s Focus Group is at 4. These are for current BHC clients. There’s also an A&D Education Group with Frank Smith at the old school cafeteria at 10 this morning and that is open to all.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Warm Springs Senior Center dining area. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. Folks can join the seniors for lunch – it’s $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

Seniors age 60 and older can get free meals Wednesdays at noon at the Jefferson County Senior Center in Madras.

On the Madras High School Sports Schedule toady, track and field hosts the TVC Madras Meet at 4, baseball hosts Molalla, and softball travels to Molalla.

Plateau Travel Plaza will be adding several new positions in Food & Beverage, Facilities, the C-Store and Slots. They are having a Job Fair tomorrow (Apr. 30) from 10-2 at the Plateau. They will have onsite interviews and managers available for any questions people may have.

The Museum at Warm Springs is hosting two classes that start in May. A child-size beaded moccasin making class instructed by Patricia Allen & Rosetta Fuentes will be held over 4 Wednesdays beginning May 6th from 5:30-8pm. And a beaded coin purse making class instructed by Tamera Calhoun will take place on four Mondays beginning May 4th from 5:30-8pm. The registration deadline for either class is tomorrow (Apr. 30). Contact Angela at the Museum to register.

Warm Springs HR needs vendors for Employee Appreciation Day on June 19th. They are looking for booths with classic carnival treats. The deadline to fill out an application is this Friday (May 1). For more information call 541-553-3262, email comp-benefits@wstribes.org or go to the HR Office in the Tribal Administration Building.

NeighborImpact’s Energy Assistance Program and the Oregon Energy Assistance Program applications are available through Friday, May 1st. Applications are available from Dot Thurby at the Family Resource Center in Warm Springs, online and by email at ea@neighborimpact.org. They are only available through Friday, May 1st and can be returned at any time. They are processed on a first come, first service basis.

The 4th Annual Columbia River Round Dance will be this Friday (May 1) at Wahtonka Community School in The Dalles. Doors will open at 4:30. There’s a community meal at 5 and the round dance is from 6 to midnight.

The Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) will be back in Warm Springs providing legal assistance for qualifying Tribal Members at monthly clinics. They will be from 9am to Noon on May 4th & June 1st at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office. They can help with: will drafting, estate planning, expungement of a conviction, tenant rights, employee rights, protection from domestic violence and public benefits. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352. Walk-ins are also welcome but you may need to wait.

High Lookee Lodge is looking for photos to be displayed in the Hospice Room that bring the beauty of our lands, waters, people and place to the space. 10 photos will be selected and the artists given small payments. Each image will be transferred to a canvas and the original returned. You can bring a photo to High Lookee Lodge or email a digital copy to Fay.Hurtado@wstribes.org. For more information call 541-553-1182. The deadline for submissions is May 30th.