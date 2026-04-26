KWSO Calendar for Mon., Apr. 27, 2026

Today is Late Start Monday for all 509J students. Schools open 90 minutes later than normal.

The Timber Committee is scheduled to meet this morning from 8:30-noon at the Forestry Admin Office and the Land Use Planning Committee from 2-4:30 in conference room 3 at the Tribal Admin. Both committees meet twice monthly on the 2nd and 4th Mondays.

On the Tribal Council agenda this morning – Cultural Geographics Consulting

Senior Fitness Class at the Senior Center is every Monday and Thursday morning at 10:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Mondays at the Behavioral Health Center there is a Women’s Talking Circle at 11am. The Adolescent A&D Education Court Program meets from 4-5pm. Contact the BHC Center for more information.

The Warm Springs Helping Hand Food Pantry is open Mondays 12:30-4pm at the Presbyterian Church. Food is available first come first serve. This is drug and alcohol-free zone.

The Hydro Panel Facility in the Industrial Park is open today for free drinking water. Warm Springs community members can stop by between 8am and 5pm to fill their containers.

On the Madras High School Sports Schedule today, boys golf competes at the Seaside Invitational, baseball hosts The Dalles, and softball travels to The Dalles.

The deadline to register to vote in the Tuesday, May 19th Primary, or to change party affiliation is tomorrow. Vote by mail ballots will go out this Wednesday. You can register online or you can download a paper form, fill it out and return it to your County Clerk’s office. Paper forms are also available at your county clerk’s office. In Madras – that’s at 66 SE D St C, in Bend – that’s 1300 NW Wall St Suite 202, in The Dalles – that’s 401 E 3rd St Suite 100.

Plateau Travel Plaza will be adding several new positions in Food & Beverage, Facilities, the C-Store and Slots. They have job fairs coming up for anyone interested. Job fairs are tomorrow from 10-2 at Indian Head Casino and Thursday, April 30th 10-2 at the Plateau. Applications can be completed online.

The Museum at Warm Springs will host a Beginning Patłapa (Basket Hat) Making Class, on two Saturdays – May 2nd & May 30th, 9am-4pm. It’s open to tribally affiliated, beginning weavers ages 14 and older and instructed by Kelli Palmer. Supplies are provided. The deadline for registration is April 29th. Contact Angela A. Smith at the Museum.

Warm Springs Comp & Benefits is seeking food vendors who can offer “carnival theme” foods – to set up for Employee Appreciation Day on Friday June 19th. To learn more you can email comp-benefits@wstribes.org or call 541-553-3262.

The 4th Annual Columbia River Round Dance will be Friday, May 1st at Wahtonka Community School in The Dalles. Doors will open at 4:30. There’s a community meal at 5 and the round dance is from 6 to midnight.

Warm Springs Recreation is offering their Lil’ Miss Warm Springs Program classes. Through hands on learning – the participants get experience with a variety of cultural practices. Girls do need to sign up and register and you can do that at the Community Center Office. The Lil’ Miss Warm Springs Pageant, set for May 20th, will be open to enrolled Warm Springs Tribal Member girls who have completed a project with the Lil’ Miss Warm Springs Program. Age categories are Lil’ Miss for ages 9-11, Junior Miss 12-14 years of age and Senior Miss for young women ages 15-17. For more information contact Carol Sahme 541-553-3243.